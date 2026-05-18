Ribbon Cutting Celebration

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About this event
During this event, guests will have the opportunity to:
• Tour the renovated home
• Connect with community leaders and supporters
• Learn more about our housing and community initiatives
• Explore partnership opportunities
• Celebrate another step toward building stronger communities together
Your support and presence mean so much to us as we continue the work of creating positive change throughout Clayton County and surrounding communities.
We look forward to celebrating with you and sharing this meaningful moment together.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!