Ribbon Cutting - Donation Tree

Offered by
About this shop
Use of this material strengthens the pincer grip and coordinates the necessary wrist movement for writing. The exercises also advance proficiency in lightness of touch and evenness of pressure through drawing activities. The Metal Insets invite unlimited geometric design possibilities.
The exercises of the Short Bead Chains prepare the child for multiplication as he ‘skip-counts’ the bead chains. Also included is a bead square for each number 1-10.
This extensive set of Bead Material is used for teaching the exercises of linear and skip-counting the quantities of the squares and cubes of the numbers 1-10. It prepares the child for later activities in multiplication, squaring and cubing, as well as base number work.
A beech plywood cabinet for storage of the Bead Material. Includes a set of casters to move it easily around the classroom, but it can also be mounted on the wall.
Our 3-Sided Inset Pencils come in a wide variety of colors that match perfectly with the Montessori materials. We chose 3-sided as it is more comfortable in the hand, and aids in teaching children the correct way to hold a pencil.
12 pencils per color.
This series of prisms demonstrates to the child the change in width (breadth), while the length remains constant. Practice with the Brown Stair indirectly prepares the child for concepts in plane geometry, area and volume.
This series of cubes develops visual discrimination of size in 3 dimensions. Exploration with this material prepares the child for mathematical concepts in the decimal system, geometry and volume.
The Sandpaper Letters guide the hand for writing as the child traces the letter shapes in the style and direction that they are written. Each Sandpaper Letter is in lower case with the consonants on boards painted pink, and the vowels on boards painted blue. Each board has a space on the left and right for the child to steady it with one hand while tracing the letter with the other.
Non-Toxic, washable Tempera Paint jugs.
This enduring, cushy blue yoga mat measures 60 X 24 X 0.2 Inches and comes in a carrying bag with a carrier strap for children to carry and store in class or school. It's the right size for a child and is easy to roll up. Easy to clean, a quick wipe-down and time to dry are all you need
The First Box Of Color Tablets introduces color and refines the chromatic sense. Consists of 6 tablets – a pair each of the primary colors: red, yellow and blue.
The Second Box Of Color Tablets introduces secondary and tertiary colors as well as, the language of colors. The box contains 22 tablets, a pair each of: red, blue, yellow, orange, green, purple, brown, pink, gray, black and white.
The Third Box Of Color Tablets introduces the final stage in color discrimination – that of grading. The box contains 63 tablets representing nine colors in seven graded shades of: red, blue, yellow, green, purple, orange, brown, pink and gray.
Additional exercises for use with the Golden Bead Material. Includes: exercise cards, divider tabs and a wooden box for storage.
A tray containing Golden Bead Materials used in the introduction of the decimal quantities of 1, 10, 100 and 1000.
The Sandpaper Numerals introduce the child to symbols 0–9 and their corresponding number names. By tracing the numerals in the style and direction in which they are written, the child is preparing for writing numbers. The 10 rough sandpaper numerals are mounted on smooth green boards.
The Spindle Box provides practice in associating quantity and symbol for the numbers 0–9. 45 loose wooden spindles are included.
The Small Bead Frame forms the bridge to abstraction for the decimal system exercises of addition and subtraction.
The Large Bead Frame forms the bridge to abstraction for the decimal system exercises of multiplication.
The Dressing Frames have been specially designed to be used by infant-toddler aged children. Features include: round edges, a soft fabric which can be removed and washed, simple fastenings, easy for young children to grasp.
The Dressing Frames have been specially designed to be used by infant-toddler aged children. Features include: round edges, a soft fabric which can be removed and washed, simple fastenings, easy for young children to grasp.
The Dressing Frames have been specially designed to be used by infant-toddler aged children. Features include: round edges, a soft fabric which can be removed and washed, simple fastenings, easy for young children to grasp.
The Dressing Frames have been specially designed to be used by infant-toddler aged children. Features include: round edges, a soft fabric which can be removed and washed, simple fastenings, easy for young children to grasp.
The Dressing Frames have been specially designed to be used by infant-toddler aged children. Features include: round edges, a soft fabric which can be removed and washed, simple fastenings, easy for young children to grasp.
Get in touch with your musical side with this beautiful Thumb Piano. Tuned to the pentatonic scale, it allows for pleasing improvisation.
Or, use the enclosed booklet to learn to play 20 different tunes by plucking the numbers on the tines as indicated.
Lovingly handcrafted of wood with steel tines in the USA.
The set consists of 13 pairs of bells that comprise the chromatic scale beginning at ‘c’ (do). One bell of each pair is either black or white and the other is natural wood. 2 bell mallets and 1 damper are included.
2 color-coded keyboards upon which to arrange the bells in chromatic order.
This freestanding loom is perfect for a collaborative weaving project created by a group of children.
After they've learned the basics, children can make wall hangings for their classroom or home, or even donate something for fundraising auctions.
A gentle call to attention. With the lightest touch of the mallet, a pure musical tone will linger in the air to summon ears (and eyes, perhaps) to the source.
Paint with water! No mess, no fuss! Using only water, brush strokes become black as ink when children "paint" on the special surface of this tablet.
Then, as the water slowly evaporates, the art will magically disappear leaving a clean space, ready for new artwork.
It takes one tree to make approximately 754 newspapers--and just one narrow strip of newspaper to start a tree, flower, or vegetable.
Children can wrap newspaper strips around the wooden form and create biodegradable seedling pots without fuss, muss, or glue! A simple, step-by-step activity — children will extend folding skills as they makes an unlimited supply of biodegradable starter paper pots for your school garden.
Children can put the pot right in the ground when it's time for planting. A fabulous way to demonstrate the regenerative powers of recycling!
The WeeSprout Little Chef Kids Cooking Set is designed for real-life little chefs who love to help out in the kitchen. Whether they’re baking cupcakes or mixing pancake batter, this 14-piece set includes real, functional kitchen tools scaled just right for smaller hands.
Each utensil is crafted from premium food-safe materials — including food-grade silicone, stainless steel, and wood — and features rounded tips and edges for added safety. Durable enough for daily use and perfectly sized for young bakers and chefs, this set builds confidence and creativity through hands-on learning.
Packaged in a reusable wooden storage case with an apron, oven mitts, and recipe cards, this set is a thoughtful gift for aspiring chefs and imaginative play lovers
A kids’ balance beam lets them learn how to steady themselves and find equilibrium while walking. Kids also build strength that will help with movement on and off a beam.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!