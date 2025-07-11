Ribbon Cutting - Donation Tree

The WeeSprout Little Chef Kids Cooking Set is designed for real-life little chefs who love to help out in the kitchen. Whether they’re baking cupcakes or mixing pancake batter, this 14-piece set includes real, functional kitchen tools scaled just right for smaller hands.

Each utensil is crafted from premium food-safe materials — including food-grade silicone, stainless steel, and wood — and features rounded tips and edges for added safety. Durable enough for daily use and perfectly sized for young bakers and chefs, this set builds confidence and creativity through hands-on learning.

Packaged in a reusable wooden storage case with an apron, oven mitts, and recipe cards, this set is a thoughtful gift for aspiring chefs and imaginative play lovers