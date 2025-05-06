eventClosed

Ribbons & Roses Gala

901 Kellogg Acres Rd

Sherwood, AR 72120, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Admission
$65

General admission includes full access to the gala program, dinner, entertainment, and an inspiring night in support of breast cancer awareness and survivorship.

VIPink Admission
$105

Indulge in the elegance of the evening with our VIPink experience! This exclusive ticket includes premium seating, dinner, entertainment and 4 complimentary drink tickets to enjoy signature cocktails or wine throughout the night. You deserve the PINK carpet treatment!

Table of 10
$650
groupTicketCaption

Secure a full table for your group and enjoy the gala together in style. This group package includes seating for 10 guests at one table, full access to the gala program, dinner, and entertainment. Perfect for businesses, families, or friends who want to celebrate and support a great cause as a united circle of impact.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing