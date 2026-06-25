Ribfest Fundraiser 2026

This package includes tickets for a family of two adults, and up to four children under the age of twenty one. If children are above the age of 21 they are required to purchase an adult ticket. Includes full meal, access to alcoholic drinks for adults, and non alcoholic drinks for each family member.

This package includes tickets for a family of two adults, and up to four children under the age of twenty one. If children are above the age of 21 they are required to purchase an adult ticket. Includes full meal, access to alcoholic drinks for adults, and non alcoholic drinks for each family member.

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