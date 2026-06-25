Ribfest Fundraiser 2026

This ticket includes the meal and provided alcoholic drinks (wine, beer, and seltzers).
This ticket includes the meal and provided alcoholic drinks (wine, beer, and seltzers).
Adult Ticket (18+)
$25
This ticket includes the meal and non-alcoholic drinks (water, pop, etc).
This ticket includes the meal and non-alcoholic drinks (water, pop, etc).
Child Ticket (10-17)
$15
This ticket includes the meal and kids drinks (water, juice boxes, pop, etc). Children under the age of ten get free admission.
This ticket includes the meal and kids drinks (water, juice boxes, pop, etc). Children under the age of ten get free admission.
Family Package
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This package includes tickets for a family of two adults, and up to four children under the age of twenty one. If children are above the age of 21 they are required to purchase an adult ticket. Includes full meal, access to alcoholic drinks for adults, and non alcoholic drinks for each family member.
This package includes tickets for a family of two adults, and up to four children under the age of twenty one. If children are above the age of 21 they are required to purchase an adult ticket. Includes full meal, access to alcoholic drinks for adults, and non alcoholic drinks for each family member.
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