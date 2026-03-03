Rice & Larpenteur Alliance - Silent Auction 2026

Relax, Restore, Rejuvenate – 1-Hour Therapeutic Massage ($100 value)





Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the gift of relaxation with a 60-minute therapeutic massage from McCarron Lake Chiropractic. Known for their personalized, wellness-focused care, their team helps clients reduce pain, relieve tension, and restore balance to the body.

Whether you're dealing with everyday stress, tight muscles, or simply need time to unwind, this massage is designed to leave you feeling refreshed, relaxed, and renewed.

Perfect for:

Stress relief and relaxation

Muscle tension and soreness

Self-care and wellness

A thoughtful gift for someone special

Enjoy professional care in a welcoming environment dedicated to helping you feel your best.





Donated by McCarron Lake Chiropractic. Thank you for supporting our event! 💙