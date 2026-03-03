Rice & Larpenteur Alliance - Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Relax, Restore, Rejuvenate – 1-Hour Therapeutic Massage ($100 value)
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the gift of relaxation with a 60-minute therapeutic massage from McCarron Lake Chiropractic. Known for their personalized, wellness-focused care, their team helps clients reduce pain, relieve tension, and restore balance to the body.
Whether you're dealing with everyday stress, tight muscles, or simply need time to unwind, this massage is designed to leave you feeling refreshed, relaxed, and renewed.
Perfect for:
Enjoy professional care in a welcoming environment dedicated to helping you feel your best.
Donated by McCarron Lake Chiropractic. Thank you for supporting our event! 💙
Starting bid
Coffee, Brunch & Cozy Moments – $50 Gift Certificate
Enjoy a delicious outing with a $50 gift certificate to The Perfect Coffee—a beloved local spot known for its cozy atmosphere, handcrafted coffee, and satisfying brunch favorites.
Whether you're meeting a friend for coffee, treating yourself to a relaxing morning, or enjoying a leisurely brunch, this neighborhood gem is the perfect place to slow down and savor the moment.
Donated by The Perfect Coffee. Thank you for supporting our event! ☕🥐
Starting bid
Coffee, Brunch & Cozy Moments – $50 Gift Certificate
Enjoy a delicious outing with a $50 gift certificate to The Perfect Coffee—a beloved local spot known for its cozy atmosphere, handcrafted coffee, and satisfying brunch favorites.
Whether you're meeting a friend for coffee, treating yourself to a relaxing morning, or enjoying a leisurely brunch, this neighborhood gem is the perfect place to slow down and savor the moment.
Donated by The Perfect Coffee. Thank you for supporting our event! ☕🥐
Starting bid
Asian Snack-Inspired Bouquet – Sweet, Spicy & Fun! 🌶️🍬 (Value $35)
This unique Asian Snack-Inspired Bouquet is a deliciously creative treat from The Urban Grocery, a locally owned Karen-owned neighborhood grocery store. Instead of flowers, this bouquet is filled with a colorful assortment of Asian snacks and drinks—ranging from sweet to savory to spicy—beautifully arranged for a fun and flavorful surprise.
Perfect for adventurous snack lovers, this bouquet offers a chance to explore new flavors and enjoy a variety of popular Asian treats. It also makes a great gift, conversation starter, or shareable snack experience with friends and family.
Descriptions of the individual snacks and drinks included are shown in the accompanying photo.
Purchased at The Urban Grocery. 🧋🍜
Starting bid
Mexican Snack-Inspired Bouquet – Bold, Sweet & Spicy! 🌶️🍭(Value $25)
Bring the vibrant flavors of Mexico to your snack table with this Mexican Snack-Inspired Bouquet from Mini Super La Chiquis. This festive bouquet swaps flowers for a colorful assortment of Mexican snacks and drinks, featuring a delicious mix of spicy, sweet, and savory treats.
Perfect for sharing with friends, gifting to a snack lover, or enjoying during movie night, this bouquet offers a fun way to explore classic Mexican flavors and beloved snack favorites—all beautifully arranged into a one-of-a-kind edible display.
Purchased at Mini Super La Chiquis. Thank you for supporting our event! 🍬🥤
Starting bid
Handmade Knitted Mittens – Crafted with Care 🧶(Value - Priceless)
Stay warm in true Minnesota style with these beautifully handmade knitted mittens, lovingly crafted and donated by board member Noelle Bakken. Each pair is thoughtfully knit by hand, making them a one-of-a-kind accessory designed to keep your hands cozy during the cold winter months.
Perfect for everyday wear, winter walks, or gifting to someone special, these mittens combine comfort, warmth, and handmade charm—a reminder that the best things are made with care and community in mind.
Handmade and generously donated by Noelle Bakken. Thank you for supporting our event! ❄️🧤
Starting bid
Cozy Scarf Wrap – Style Meets Warmth 🧣 (Value $100)
Stay warm and stylish with this beautiful scarf wrap generously donated by Namaste Brows & Boutique. Perfect for chilly days, this versatile wrap adds a touch of comfort and elegance to any outfit.
Whether you're layering up for a winter stroll, heading to work, or adding a cozy accessory to your evening look, this scarf wrap offers the perfect blend of warmth, softness, and style.
A wonderful treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone who loves cozy fashion.
Donated by Namaste Brows & Boutique. Thank you for supporting our event! ✨🧣
Starting bid
Minnesota Twins Dugout Experience – 4 Lower-Level Tickets ⚾ (Value $350)
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! This package includes four lower-level dugout seats to see the Minnesota Twins, putting you right near the action with an incredible view of the game. This game is on Monday, June 1 at 6:40pm. Twins vs Chicago White Sox. Section 13, row 7, seats 13-16.
Perfect for baseball fans, family outings, or entertaining friends, these premium seats offer an exciting way to experience Twins baseball up close.
Game date and details are pending.
Generously donated by Kraus-Anderson Realty Company. Thank you for supporting our event! ⚾🎟️
Starting bid
Annual Health Check-Up Panel – Invest in Your Wellness 🩺 (Value $129)
Stay proactive about your health with an Annual Health Check-Up Panel generously donated by Any Lab Test Now and Faiza Ali. This comprehensive screening includes five common lab tests that provide important insights into your overall health and wellness.
The panel analyzes key indicators such as blood count, kidney and liver function, electrolytes, cholesterol, triglycerides, hemoglobin A1c, and thyroid function—helping you better understand your body and make informed health decisions.
A valuable opportunity to prioritize preventive care for yourself or someone you love.
Donated by Faiza Ali and Any Lab Test Now. Thank you for supporting our event! 💙
Starting bid
Enjoy a fantastic day at the ballpark with four Capital Box seats to see the St. Paul Saints! (Value $300-500)
These premium seats offer a great view of the game and an unforgettable minor league baseball experience.
This package includes:
Perfect for a family outing, a fun night with friends, or entertaining guests while enjoying one of Saint Paul’s favorite summer traditions.
Generously donated by Hamernick’s Flooring Solutions. Thank you for supporting our event! 🎟️⚾
Starting bid
Exclusive Beauty Experience for Five ✨
(Value $200)
Enjoy a relaxing and beautifully curated outing with this Exclusive Beauty Experience for five guests at Namaste Brows & Boutique.
This special package offers a boutique-style beauty experience designed for celebration, connection, and self-care. Guests will enjoy:
Perfect for a girls’ outing, celebration, or self-care gathering with friends. Treat yourself and your group to an experience focused on effortless beauty and meaningful connection.
Gift certificate valid until May 2026.
Generously donated by Namaste Brows & Boutique. Thank you for supporting our event! 💖
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate #1 🌮
Enjoy bold flavors and a festive dining experience with a $50 gift certificate to Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and Mexican cuisine, Cancun offers a delicious menu featuring classic favorites, refreshing drinks, and flavorful dishes made to share.
Perfect for a casual night out, family dinner, or celebrating with friends, this gift certificate is a great way to enjoy a taste of Mexico right here in the community.
Generously donated by Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina. Thank you for supporting our event!🌮🍹
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate #2 🌮
Enjoy bold flavors and a festive dining experience with a $50 gift certificate to Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and Mexican cuisine, Cancun offers a delicious menu featuring classic favorites, refreshing drinks, and flavorful dishes made to share.
Perfect for a casual night out, family dinner, or celebrating with friends, this gift certificate is a great way to enjoy a taste of Mexico right here in the community.
Generously donated by Cancun Mexican Grill & Cantina. Thank you for supporting our event!🌮🍹
Starting bid
Hmong-Inspired Cultural Bouquet – Handmade Treasures 🌺
Celebrate culture, craftsmanship, and tradition with this Hmong-Inspired Bouquet, generously donated by Kazoua Kong Thao. This unique collection features beautiful items gathered from Thailand and inspired by Hmong artistry and heritage.
The bouquet includes a thoughtfully curated assortment of items such as:
Each piece reflects vibrant patterns and traditional craftsmanship, making this a meaningful and distinctive package for anyone who appreciates cultural art, handmade goods, and global traditions.
Generously donated by Kazoua Kong Thao. Thank you for supporting our event! 🌏✨
Starting bid
Custom Embroidered Apparel Package – $200 Value 👕
Elevate your brand with a $200 Custom Embroidered Apparel Package, perfect for businesses, teams, booster clubs, or startups looking to showcase their logo in style.
This package includes:
Create a polished and professional look for your team or organization with high-quality embroidered apparel.
Details:
A fantastic opportunity to outfit your team, promote your brand, or create custom gear for your organization.
Generously donated by ThreadArtMN. Thank you for supporting our event and community! 👕✨
Starting bid
Custom Embroidered Keepsake Sweatshirt – A Memory You Can Wear 🧵
Turn meaningful clothing into a one-of-a-kind keepsake with this Custom Embroidered Keepsake Sweatshirt, generously donated by ThreadArtMN.
This unique piece is thoughtfully crafted using garments you can’t bear to part with—perfect for baby clothing, loved ones’ shirts, or memorial garments. The result is a beautiful, personalized sweatshirt that preserves special memories in a wearable form.
What You’ll Receive:
How It Works:
Please allow up to 6 weeks for production after garments are received.
A heartfelt way to transform cherished clothing into something you can wear and treasure for years to come.
Generously donated by ThreadArtMN. Thank you for supporting our event! 💖🧶
Starting bid
Lovejoy’s Brunch & Cocktail Sampler Box – $49.99 Value 🍅🍹
Elevate your next brunch or cocktail hour with this curated sampler of Lovejoy’s signature flavors, perfect for brunch lovers, home bartenders, and anyone who enjoys bold, handcrafted ingredients.
This flavorful gift box features a mix of savory, citrus-forward, and spicy elements designed to make it easy to craft delicious cocktails or add a kick to your favorite dishes.
Includes:
Whether you’re building a better brunch bar at home, experimenting with cocktails, or gifting to a foodie, this sampler is packed with unforgettable flavor.
Retail Value: $49.99
Thank you Lovejoys for supporting our event! 🌶️🍅🍹
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!