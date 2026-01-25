Rich Fleischer Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch awards and giveaways for four golfers
Includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch awards and giveaways
Sponsor a hole and get your company name on a sign. Please email [email protected] with information for the sponsor sign.
Become a sponsor for one of our four hole in one prizes and get you company name on a sign. Please email [email protected] with information for the sponsor sign.
Includes foursome and Company name and /or logo on small golfer giveaways
Includes foursome and Company name and /or logo on medium golfer giveaways
Includes foursome and Company name and/or logo printed on large golfer giveaways
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!