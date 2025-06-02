Rich Girls Foundation: Brunch in Black

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About this event
Powder Springs, GA 30127, USA
- Scholarships for five (5) women
- Premier recognition & logo placement
- Reserved table (8 guests)
- Full-page ad (front/back cover)
- Social media spotlights
- Award presentation & remarks
- Invitation to signature program celebration
- Scholarships for 2 women
- Reserved seating (4 guests)
- Full-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage
- Social media spotlight & verbal recognition
- Invitation to signature program celebration
- Supports community events
- Reserved seating (2 guests)
- Half-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage & digital promos
Full Page Ad
8.5" x 11" – Premium placement near front or back. No ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.
Half Page Ad
8.5" x 5.5" – Horizontal layout. No ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.
Quarter Page Ad
4.25" x 5.5" – Vertical layout. No ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.
Supporter Name Listing
Name listed in the program booklet (no logo or design). No event ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.
$
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