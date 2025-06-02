Rich Girls Foundation

Hosted by

Rich Girls Foundation

About this event

Rich Girls Foundation: Brunch in Black

5780 C.H. James Parkway suite 250

Powder Springs, GA 30127, USA

Individual Ticket
$125
TITLE SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- Scholarships for five (5) women
- Premier recognition & logo placement
- Reserved table (8 guests)
- Full-page ad (front/back cover)
- Social media spotlights
- Award presentation & remarks
- Invitation to signature program celebration

IMPACT SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Scholarships for 2 women
- Reserved seating (4 guests)
- Full-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage
- Social media spotlight & verbal recognition
- Invitation to signature program celebration

EMPOWERMENT SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Supports community events
- Reserved seating (2 guests)
- Half-page ad (premium placement)
- Logo on signage & digital promos

Full Page Ad Program Booklet Advertising – No Event Ticket
$150

Full Page Ad
8.5" x 11" – Premium placement near front or back. No ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.

Half Page Ad Program Booklet Advertising – No Event Ticket
$100

Half Page Ad
8.5" x 5.5" – Horizontal layout. No ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.

Quarter Page Ad Program Booklet Advertising –No Event Ticket
$50

Quarter Page Ad
4.25" x 5.5" – Vertical layout. No ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.

Name Listing Program Booklet Advertising – No Event Ticket
$25

Supporter Name Listing
Name listed in the program booklet (no logo or design). No event ticket included. All ad orders must be submitted by August 1, 2025.

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