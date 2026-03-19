Contemporary Classics Theatre

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Contemporary Classics Theatre

About this event

Richard II - Contemporary Classics Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park 2026

Various (see dates)

Satuday, April 18 @ Peachtree Corners Forum
Free

5155 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092


All performances start at 3PM and will be outside.

Sunday, April 19 @ Peachtree Corners Forum
Free

5155 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092


All performances start at 3PM and will be outside.

Saturday, April 25 @ Autrey Mill
Free

9770 Autrey Mill Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022


All performances start at 3PM and will be outside.

Sunday, April 26 @ Autrey Mill
Free

9770 Autrey Mill Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022


All performances start at 3PM and will be outside.

Saturday, May 2 @ Rhodes Jordan Park, Pavilion 1
Free

100 E Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046


All performances start at 3PM and will be outside.

Sunday, May 3 @ Rhodes Jordan Park, Pavilion 2
Free

100 E Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046


All performances start at 3PM and will be outside.

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