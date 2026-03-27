Riches North

About this shop
Annual per Student Fee.
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Annual Family Fee.
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Lunch will be served during Parent Gathering on August 10th.
Riches Cottage School Parent Meeting: 10 - 11:30 am
Optional Lunch and Fellowship: 11:30 - 12 p.m.
Riches Immersion: 12 - 1 p.m.
In our Parent Meeting we'll review guiding principals, student and expectations for our community, narration immersions and a chance to meet your Form teacher and review materials.
Luncheon includes catered sandwiches, fruit, chips and drinks.
Our Riches Immersion is a hands-on workshop of engaging practices for leading riches in community and at home. Participants receive free Hymns, Folksong, Artist and Composer guides for the year.
Includes all the readings for our Mother's Philosophy Picnic's held on the last Wednesday of each month. For 2026-2027 we'll explore, "Mothers As Persons" - Lifegiving habits for The Imaginative Parent, The Curious Parent, The Restful Parent, The Confident Parent, the Relational Parent, the Flexible Parent.
Fall Book. Beautifully designed enrichment books that include all the Common Subject selections for the term - hymns, folk songs, poetry, scripture, artist and composer information.
At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.
Winter Book. Beautifully designed enrichment books that include all the Common Subject selections for the term - hymns, folk songs, poetry, scripture, artist and composer information.
At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.
Spring Book. Beautifully designed enrichment books that include all the Common Subject selections for the term - hymns, folk songs, poetry, scripture, artist and composer information.
At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!