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Riches North

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Riches North

Riches Cottage School Student Materials Fee item
Riches Cottage School Student Materials Fee
$85

Annual per Student Fee.
At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.

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Riches Afternoons Co-Op Family Fee item
Riches Afternoons Co-Op Family Fee
$50

Annual Family Fee.
At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.

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August 10th Riches Parent Gathering: Lunch item
August 10th Riches Parent Gathering: Lunch
$10

Lunch will be served during Parent Gathering on August 10th.

Riches Cottage School Parent Meeting: 10 - 11:30 am
Optional Lunch and Fellowship: 11:30 - 12 p.m.
Riches Immersion: 12 - 1 p.m.

In our Parent Meeting we'll review guiding principals, student and expectations for our community, narration immersions and a chance to meet your Form teacher and review materials.

Luncheon includes catered sandwiches, fruit, chips and drinks.

Our Riches Immersion is a hands-on workshop of engaging practices for leading riches in community and at home. Participants receive free Hymns, Folksong, Artist and Composer guides for the year.

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Mother's Coursebook for the Year item
Mother's Coursebook for the Year
$25

Includes all the readings for our Mother's Philosophy Picnic's held on the last Wednesday of each month. For 2026-2027 we'll explore, "Mothers As Persons" - Lifegiving habits for The Imaginative Parent, The Curious Parent, The Restful Parent, The Confident Parent, the Relational Parent, the Flexible Parent.

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Fall Family Book - Due August 1 item
Fall Family Book - Due August 1
$10

Fall Book. Beautifully designed enrichment books that include all the Common Subject selections for the term - hymns, folk songs, poetry, scripture, artist and composer information. 


At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.

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Winter Family Book - Due November 15 item
Winter Family Book - Due November 15
$10

Winter Book. Beautifully designed enrichment books that include all the Common Subject selections for the term - hymns, folk songs, poetry, scripture, artist and composer information. 


At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.

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Spring Family Book - Due February 15 item
Spring Family Book - Due February 15
$10

Spring Book. Beautifully designed enrichment books that include all the Common Subject selections for the term - hymns, folk songs, poetry, scripture, artist and composer information. 


At checkout select "Other" from dropdown and set to 0 to avoid fees.

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