Richland Raiders Touchdown Club Memberships 2025

Founder's Club
$100

Be part of the team’s legacy from day one. As a Founding Member, you’ll receive your choice of a Richland Raiders purse strap, team polo, or team hat, plus a Raider sticker.

Your support lays the foundation for everything we’re building — on and off the field.

Includes: Choice of exclusive gift + Raider sticker

Loud & Proud Member
$50

Show your spirit on game day with a branded Rally Towel and a Raider sticker. This tier is perfect for fans who want to make some noise and cheer our team to victory!

Includes: Rally Towel + Raider sticker

Proud Supporter
$25

Every member matters. This entry-level tier helps us build momentum and community. You’ll receive a Raider sticker to show your support wherever you go!

Includes: Raider sticker

