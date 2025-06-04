Richland Raiders Touchdown Club Memberships 2025

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Be part of the team’s legacy from day one. As a Founding Member, you’ll receive your choice of a Richland Raiders purse strap, team polo, or team hat, plus a Raider sticker.
Your support lays the foundation for everything we’re building — on and off the field.
Includes: Choice of exclusive gift + Raider sticker
Show your spirit on game day with a branded Rally Towel and a Raider sticker. This tier is perfect for fans who want to make some noise and cheer our team to victory!
Includes: Rally Towel + Raider sticker
Every member matters. This entry-level tier helps us build momentum and community. You’ll receive a Raider sticker to show your support wherever you go!
Includes: Raider sticker
