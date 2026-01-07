Richland Raiders Track & Field Booster Club Store

Media Day Jan 28th

X3cutive LLC (also X3cutive Services) is a Frisco based company aiming to bring clients' visions to life with high-quality visual content.

This fee includes comprehensive coverage and deliverables:

Photos of all athletes in multiple poses.

Individual composite photos for banners.

Traditional Team or Team Composite photos.

"Hype" photos of groups and individuals featuring fog and dramatic lighting.

Additionally, we will set up online personal galleries for parents to easily review and purchase photos as they wish. They have worked w/ our Tennis and Soccer programs here at RHS.