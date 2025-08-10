Richland Raiders XC Booster Club Store

Offered by
About this shop
Membership fee is per family.
Pre-paid meals for after race days. **Please note that Zeffy will suggest an additional donation at check-out. Please click drop down arrow and select "other" to change amount if needed.**
Pre-paid meals for after race days. **Please note that Zeffy will suggest an additional donation at check-out. Please click drop down arrow and select "other" to change amount if needed.**
Athletes will wear the team shirt for race days.
Customized 18" x 24" Coroplast Yard Sign.
Deadline for order is September 12, 2025
Customized 5" Vinyl Decal
Tickets are $35.00 per person.
***DEADLINE FOR PURCHASE IS OCTOBER 30, 2025***
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!