Our annual membership dues are $100 per athlete. These dues go towards things such as:
Fall Season Match Day meals are $100 per athlete. Athletes will order a meal for every Fall Season tennis match-- both home and away. Several meal options from Pickleman's and other restaurants (including options for those with dietary restrictions and/or food allergies) will be offered. Richland Tennis Association will pick up the meals and deliver them to the team.
Fall Season sport drinks/snacks are $50 per athlete. The Richland Tennis Association will purchase and stock a variety of sport drinks and snacks in Coach Tanner's "food pantry" at school.
Support from family members and friends like you plays an instrumental role in allowing our Richland Tennis Association booster club to provide support, supplies, and fun for our team!
For Richland High School tennis team’s inaugural year, families can become a FOUNDING MEMBER with a $200 or more donation to the Richland Tennis Association. Your family name (e.g., “The Smith Family”) will be permanently displayed on a metal plaque at the Richland High School tennis courts.
The Match Level Family Sponsorship includes becoming a FOUNDING MEMBER and additional recognition.
The Grand Slam Level Family Sponsorship includes becoming a FOUNDING MEMBER and additional recognition.
Constructed with MaxMetal (a lightweight aluminum composite material), this sign measures 24" x 22" and is mounted on a 48" stake. (First name of athlete and "Varsity" option can be specified at checkout.) DEADLINE to order yard signs is Tuesday, August 19.
Suitable for indoor (i.e., refrigerator) or outdoor (i.e., vehicle) use. Measures 5" x 5". DEADLINE to order magnets is Tuesday, August 19.
