Richland's Annual Golf Tournament 2025

Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls and Dinner and Entertainment included for 1 person
Foursome Golf Tournament Entry
$600
Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls and Dinner and Entertainment included for 4 people
Wine Tasting
$25
Join us for a wine tasting from 5-6 while the golfers finish up their rounds.
Dinner ticket
$45
dinner for 1 person
Child care
$20
Child care for school age children from 5-9pm. Price is per child.
Premium Hole Sponsor
$500
Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor
able to set up an easy-up tent on your dedicated hole.
Dinner for 2 guests.
Banner displayed on school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.
Hole Sponsor
$350
Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor
able to set up an easy-up tent on your dedicated hole.
Cart/Bar Sponsor
$1,000
Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor
able to set up an easy-up tent on your dedicated hole.
Twosome for golf tournament entry including dinner.
Banner displayed on school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.
Tournament Sponsor
$2,000
Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor
able to set up an easy-up tent on your dedicated hole.
Foursome for golf tournament entry including dinner.
Banner displayed on school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.
Add a donation for Friends Of Richland
$
