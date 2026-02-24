Richland's Annual Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
$
Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls, and Dinner and Entertainment included for 1 person
Tournament entry for four golfers, including green fees, cart, and range balls, Includes dinner and entertainment for four people.
Join us for a wine and beverage tasting from 5-6 while the golfers finish up their rounds.
Dinner and entertainment for one person.
Child care adjacent to dinner venue for school age children from 5pm-9pm. Price is per child. Includes pizza dinner.
Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor.
Opportunity to set up an "easy-up" tent on your dedicated hole.
Complimentary dinner for one guest.
Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor.
Opportunity to set up an "easy-up" tent on your dedicated hole.
Your company banner displayed on the school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.
Complimentary dinner for two guests.
Company logo/name displayed on the beverage cart and at the bar during the tournament dinner.
Your company banner displayed on the school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.
Complimentary twosome for tournament entry including dinner.
Company logo/name prominently featured on all dinner tables.
Your company banner displayed on the school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.
Complimentary twosome for tournament entry including dinner.
"Tournament Sponsor" title and company logo featured on event flyer, day-of agenda, and special recognition in communications.
Option to include promotional items or advertising in swag bags.
Custom banner displayed on the school fence and digital recognition on social media and marquee from date of payment through the end of the school year.
Complimentary foursome for the tournament including dinner.
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