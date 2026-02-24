Friends Of Richland

Hosted by

Friends Of Richland

About this event

Richland's Annual Golf Tournament 2026

1425 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd

San Marcos, CA 92069, USA

Add a donation for Friends Of Richland

$

Single Golf Tournament Entry
$165

Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls, and Dinner and Entertainment included for 1 person

Foursome Golf Tournament Entry
$640

Tournament entry for four golfers, including green fees, cart, and range balls, Includes dinner and entertainment for four people.

Wine Tasting
$25

Join us for a wine and beverage tasting from 5-6 while the golfers finish up their rounds.

Dinner ticket
$45

Dinner and entertainment for one person.

Child care
$20

Child care adjacent to dinner venue for school age children from 5pm-9pm. Price is per child. Includes pizza dinner.

Hole Sponsor
$375

Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor.


Opportunity to set up an "easy-up" tent on your dedicated hole.


Complimentary dinner for one guest.

Premium Hole Sponsor
$500

Company logo/name posted as a hole sponsor.


Opportunity to set up an "easy-up" tent on your dedicated hole.


Your company banner displayed on the school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.


Complimentary dinner for two guests.

Cart/Bar Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo/name displayed on the beverage cart and at the bar during the tournament dinner.

Your company banner displayed on the school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.


Complimentary twosome for tournament entry including dinner.

Reception Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo/name prominently featured on all dinner tables.

Your company banner displayed on the school fence from day of payment until the end of the school year.


Complimentary twosome for tournament entry including dinner.

Tournament Sponsor
$2,000

"Tournament Sponsor" title and company logo featured on event flyer, day-of agenda, and special recognition in communications.


Option to include promotional items or advertising in swag bags.


Custom banner displayed on the school fence and digital recognition on social media and marquee from date of payment through the end of the school year.


Complimentary foursome for the tournament including dinner.

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