Richland's Halloween Carnival Raffle 2025

GRAND PRIZE: Stay at a Villa in Cabo
$1

A 3-nights, 4-days stay at Copala in Quivira Resort at Los Cabos

3- Hour Yacht Trip
$1

3 hours on a 40' Yacht in San Diego Bay for up to 10 people with White Bay Yachts. Must use before March 31st,2026

4 Youth climbing classes at Mesa Rim
$1

4 Mini-Monster or Rock-Monster Youth Climbing classes

Plunge Swim Center Punch Card
$1

10-punch pass for Plunge Swim Center

Blue Ukulele
$1
Wood Ukulele
$1
Belmont Park Wristbands
$1

2 All Day Unlimited Ride & Play Wristbands

Boys Bike
$1
Girls bike
$1
Disneyland Tickets TWO OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN
$1

Two tickets to Disneyland

Disney on Ice Tickets
$1

4 Tickets to Disney on Ice & Parking

Callan Swim Package
$1

8 Swim lessons and registration fee included

Old Globe Tickets
$1

A voucher good for a pair of tickets to an upcoming show in their 2026 Season

Water Works Aquatics
$1

4 semiprivate Swim lessons

Reserved Parking for November
$1

Use one of the Reserved Parking Spots by the Main Gate for November 3-21

Richlands Holiday Concert Tickets
$1

4 FRONT ROW tickets to the holiday concert

Leading Notes Music Lessons
$1

Four 30-minute lessons & annual fee

Rounds of Golf at Twin Oaks Golf Course
$1

2 Weekday rounds of golf at Twin Oaks Golf Course

USS Midway Museum Tickets
$1

Family four pack guest passes

Mathnasium
$1

1 Month of Instructions + Free Registration & Assessment

Cross Fit Humanity Pass
$1

3 month pass

Spray tan from Tan Linez
$1

1 spray tan session

Skincare Basket
$1

Custom Facial and mini-skincare products

Yearbook: TWO OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN!
$1

One yearbook for the 2025-2026 school year per winner

Youth Sport of Your Choice with I9 Sports
$1

One season of a youth sport. Options include: Flag Football, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball and Volleyball.

Tickets for Luminary Arts Performance at Richland
$1

2 tickets to a show in our 2026 season

Iyanwa by Chris Biggin
$1

Youth Fiction novel

4 Tickets to Costal Christmas Holiday Production in Del Mar
$1
One month of classes with Golden Dreams Gymnastics
$1

Includes one season (month) of classes, and a custom shirt.

Pack of 4 Tickets to a Performance at Palomar College
$1

4 OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN

2 Season Tickets to Performances at Palomar College
$1
Blessed Feet Spring Semester
$1

One full semester of dance and fees at Blessed Feet.

General Raffle
$1

Gift Cards to Restaurants, stores, and activities. 10 Birthday signs on the school marque, 3-month membership to Club Pilates, Mini photo session with Franz& Sons, 25-minute strech with Srtech Lab, gift basket from Copa Vida, gift basket from Blue Mug, and so much more!

