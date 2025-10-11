Richland's Halloween Carnival Raffle 2025

A 3-nights, 4-days stay at Copala in Quivira Resort at Los Cabos
3 hours on a 40' Yacht in San Diego Bay for up to 10 people with White Bay Yachts. Must use before March 31st,2026
4 Mini-Monster or Rock-Monster Youth Climbing classes
10-punch pass for Plunge Swim Center
2 All Day Unlimited Ride & Play Wristbands
Two tickets to Disneyland
4 Tickets to Disney on Ice & Parking
8 Swim lessons and registration fee included
A voucher good for a pair of tickets to an upcoming show in their 2026 Season
4 semiprivate Swim lessons
Use one of the Reserved Parking Spots by the Main Gate for November 3-21
4 FRONT ROW tickets to the holiday concert
Four 30-minute lessons & annual fee
2 Weekday rounds of golf at Twin Oaks Golf Course
Family four pack guest passes
1 Month of Instructions + Free Registration & Assessment
3 month pass
1 spray tan session
Custom Facial and mini-skincare products
One yearbook for the 2025-2026 school year per winner
One season of a youth sport. Options include: Flag Football, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball and Volleyball.
2 tickets to a show in our 2026 season
Youth Fiction novel
Includes one season (month) of classes, and a custom shirt.
4 OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN
One full semester of dance and fees at Blessed Feet.
Gift Cards to Restaurants, stores, and activities. 10 Birthday signs on the school marque, 3-month membership to Club Pilates, Mini photo session with Franz& Sons, 25-minute strech with Srtech Lab, gift basket from Copa Vida, gift basket from Blue Mug, and so much more!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!