Richland's Halloween Carnival Ticket Presales

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About this event
Tickets are used to play games and use inflatables at the Carnival.
can be used for unlimited turns on the inflatables. You will still need tickets to play games.
Bundle includes 1 wristband used for unlimited turns on the inflatables and 15 tickets for game play.
Bundle includes 2 wristbands for unlimited turns on the inflatables and 30 tickets for game play.
Bundle includes 3 wristbands for unlimited turns on the inflatables and 45 tickets for game play.
4 wrist bands and 60 tickets
$
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