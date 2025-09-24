Friends Of Richland

Hosted by

Friends Of Richland

About this event

Richland's Halloween Carnival Ticket Presales

910 Richland Rd

San Marcos, CA 92069, USA

Tickets
$1

Tickets are used to play games and use inflatables at the Carnival.

Wristband
$10

can be used for unlimited turns on the inflatables. You will still need tickets to play games.

Bundle #1: Wristband & 15 Tickets
$20

Bundle includes 1 wristband used for unlimited turns on the inflatables and 15 tickets for game play.

Bundle #2: 2Wristbands & 30 Tickets
$40

Bundle includes 2 wristbands for unlimited turns on the inflatables and 30 tickets for game play.

Bundle #3: 3 Wristbands & 45 Tickets
$60

Bundle includes 3 wristbands for unlimited turns on the inflatables and 45 tickets for game play.

Bundle #4 4 Wristbands &60 tickets
$80

4 wrist bands and 60 tickets

Add a donation for Friends Of Richland

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