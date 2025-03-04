Richmond County Black and Minority Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

President Leadership Memorial Gold Coin & Certificate
$120
Starting bid
The original fifty cent Kennedy piece was approved shortly after Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The obverse of the Kennedy Half Dollar was designed by Gilroy Roberts and depicts a stunning replica of John F. Kennedy's profile with the inscriptions, 'Liberty' and 'In God We Trust' and the dual year, 1964-2014. The raised Kennedy profile is frosted and appears to float on the mirror-like background. The reverse of the coin features the Presidential Coat of Arms.
The original fifty cent Kennedy piece was approved shortly after Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The obverse of the Kennedy Half Dollar was designed by Gilroy Roberts and depicts a stunning replica of John F. Kennedy's profile with the inscriptions, 'Liberty' and 'In God We Trust' and the dual year, 1964-2014. The raised Kennedy profile is frosted and appears to float on the mirror-like background. The reverse of the coin features the Presidential Coat of Arms.
Naval Academy
$50
Starting bid
Malcolm X-Original Print of the Saturday Evening Post Cover
$50
Starting bid
9/12/1964 Framed Print (24” X 19 1/2)
9/12/1964 Framed Print (24” X 19 1/2)
Leroy Neiman’s Framed Print of Muhammad Ali in Action
$75
Starting bid
Framed Print of Muhammad Ali (22” X 16”)
Framed Print of Muhammad Ali (22” X 16”)
U.S. Marshals Escorting Black Student
$125
Starting bid
Gift to NAACP by Dr. Benjamin Hooks re-matted. (24” X 18 1/2)
Gift to NAACP by Dr. Benjamin Hooks re-matted. (24” X 18 1/2)
2 Tickets to the Met Museum
$50
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Met Museum, Valid any day to June 30, 2025.
2 Tickets to the Met Museum, Valid any day to June 30, 2025.
Chocolate Fantasy Gift Basket
$45
Starting bid
Mohammad Ali’s Greatest Fights
$500
Starting bid
Mohammad Ali’s Greatest Fights (the fights of the Century Framed celebrity Art 40” x 18”)
Mohammad Ali’s Greatest Fights (the fights of the Century Framed celebrity Art 40” x 18”)
Nutribullet SmartSense
$100
Starting bid
This sleek blender is designed for ease and precision, with 1400 Watts of power, multiple attachment sizes, and 5 variable speed settings – the widest range of any nutribullet. It also features a smart auto cycle, which senses ingredient load and automatically adjusts speed, time, and function to deliver optimal results.
The blender’s intuitive, streamlined interface offers easy navigation and perfect timing for every type of blend, while its durable attachments offer full-sized and personal blending options to prepare the perfect amount for the occasion. And with its refined silhouette and elegant, understated satin finish, it seamlessly complements any kitchen aesthetic.
It's smart, it’s precise, it’s powerful and stylish. When it comes to kitchen essentials, this one makes good sense.
This sleek blender is designed for ease and precision, with 1400 Watts of power, multiple attachment sizes, and 5 variable speed settings – the widest range of any nutribullet. It also features a smart auto cycle, which senses ingredient load and automatically adjusts speed, time, and function to deliver optimal results.
The blender’s intuitive, streamlined interface offers easy navigation and perfect timing for every type of blend, while its durable attachments offer full-sized and personal blending options to prepare the perfect amount for the occasion. And with its refined silhouette and elegant, understated satin finish, it seamlessly complements any kitchen aesthetic.
It's smart, it’s precise, it’s powerful and stylish. When it comes to kitchen essentials, this one makes good sense.
Basket- I Am My Sista
$50
Starting bid
Tshirt Black
Eucalyptus & Spearmint
Dr. Teals :
💚 Pure Epsom Salt
💚 Body Scrub
💚 Body Lotion
💚 Eucalyptus & Sage Candle
💚 Sage & Citrus Incences
💚 2 Calm Sachets
💚 Bottle of Prosecco
💚 3 Inspirational Journals: Wisdom, Truth and Courage
💚 Bath Sponge
Tshirt Black
Eucalyptus & Spearmint
Dr. Teals :
💚 Pure Epsom Salt
💚 Body Scrub
💚 Body Lotion
💚 Eucalyptus & Sage Candle
💚 Sage & Citrus Incences
💚 2 Calm Sachets
💚 Bottle of Prosecco
💚 3 Inspirational Journals: Wisdom, Truth and Courage
💚 Bath Sponge
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