Richmond County Black and Minority Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

This sleek blender is designed for ease and precision, with 1400 Watts of power, multiple attachment sizes, and 5 variable speed settings – the widest range of any nutribullet. It also features a smart auto cycle, which senses ingredient load and automatically adjusts speed, time, and function to deliver optimal results. The blender’s intuitive, streamlined interface offers easy navigation and perfect timing for every type of blend, while its durable attachments offer full-sized and personal blending options to prepare the perfect amount for the occasion. And with its refined silhouette and elegant, understated satin finish, it seamlessly complements any kitchen aesthetic. It's smart, it’s precise, it’s powerful and stylish. When it comes to kitchen essentials, this one makes good sense.

This sleek blender is designed for ease and precision, with 1400 Watts of power, multiple attachment sizes, and 5 variable speed settings – the widest range of any nutribullet. It also features a smart auto cycle, which senses ingredient load and automatically adjusts speed, time, and function to deliver optimal results. The blender’s intuitive, streamlined interface offers easy navigation and perfect timing for every type of blend, while its durable attachments offer full-sized and personal blending options to prepare the perfect amount for the occasion. And with its refined silhouette and elegant, understated satin finish, it seamlessly complements any kitchen aesthetic. It's smart, it’s precise, it’s powerful and stylish. When it comes to kitchen essentials, this one makes good sense.

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