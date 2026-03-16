Richmond Homeschool Academy, Inc

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Richmond Homeschool Academy, Inc

About this event

Richmond Homeschool Academy High School Registration

Regular Registration Fee
$125

For families registering on or before April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

Late Registration Fee
$150

For students enrolling after April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

Math
Pay what you can

Math 6, Math 7, and Pre-Algebra are $300. Algebra 1 is $350. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

Science
Pay what you can

Science Courses are $375. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.

All fees are non-refundable.

History
Pay what you can

History Courses are $300. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

English
Pay what you can

English Courses are $375. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

Art-Ventures
Pay what you can

This course is $325. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

Choir
Pay what you can

This course is $250. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

Family & Consumer Science
Pay what you can

This course is $350. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

Spanish 2
Pay what you can

This course is $350. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.


All fees are non-refundable.

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