Richmond Homeschool Academy High School Registration

About this event
For families registering on or before April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
For students enrolling after April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
Math 6, Math 7, and Pre-Algebra are $300. Algebra 1 is $350. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
Science Courses are $375. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
History Courses are $300. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
English Courses are $375. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
This course is $325. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
This course is $250. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
This course is $350. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
This course is $350. 1/2 of tuition is due by April 20th, 2026.
All fees are non-refundable.
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