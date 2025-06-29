ricRACK's 2nd Annual Teen Led Fashion Show

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About this event
Cash bar, open GA seating
Recognition in the program, social media shout out, and 2 VIP tickets
• Logo placement on event materials
• VIP Reserved seating for 4 guests
• Social media recognition
• Listed as sponsor in program
• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• VIP Reserved seating for 8 guests
• Recognition during opening remarks
• Social media recognition
• Company banner display at event
10 left!
• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Logo on our website
• VIP reserved seating for 18 guests at Reception and Fashion Show
• Recognition during opening and closing remarks
• Behind-the-scenes tour with student designers
• Featured spotlight in our annual report
• Social media recognition package
• Option to display company banner display at event
• Industry Exclusivity
• Included in program
• Included in all promotional material (radio, print, TV)
• Top bill logo placement on all event materials
• Logo permanently included on footer of our website
• VIP reserved seating for 20 guests at Reception and Fashion Show
• Recognition during opening and closing remarks
• Behind-the-scenes tour with student designers
• Full page in our annual report
• Three dedicated social media posts (before, day of, and after event)
• Name and logo included on event banner and signage posted in all major event areas
• Exclusive category, only one available
• Included in program
• Included in all promotional material (radio, print, TV)
$
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