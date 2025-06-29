ricRACK's 2nd Annual Teen Led Fashion Show

• Premier logo placement on all event materials

• Logo on our website

• VIP reserved seating for 18 guests at Reception and Fashion Show

• Recognition during opening and closing remarks

• Behind-the-scenes tour with student designers

• Featured spotlight in our annual report

• Social media recognition package

• Option to display company banner display at event

• Industry Exclusivity

• Included in program

• Included in all promotional material (radio, print, TV)