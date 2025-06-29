Ricrack Inc

Hosted by

Ricrack Inc

About this event

ricRACK's 2nd Annual Teen Led Fashion Show

400 Esplanade Ave

New Orleans, LA 70116, USA

VIP Admission
$180
  • Open Bar and Light Fare
  • Premium seating
  • Pre-show reception
General Admission
$90

Cash bar, open GA seating

Needle & Thread Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Recognition in the program, social media shout out, and 2 VIP tickets

Designer Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Logo placement on event materials
• VIP Reserved seating for 4 guests
• Social media recognition
• Listed as sponsor in program

Haute Couture Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Prominent logo placement on event materials
• VIP Reserved seating for 8 guests
• Recognition during opening remarks
• Social media recognition
• Company banner display at event

Major Sponsor
$3,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

• Premier logo placement on all event materials
• Logo on our website
• VIP reserved seating for 18 guests at Reception and Fashion Show
• Recognition during opening and closing remarks
• Behind-the-scenes tour with student designers
• Featured spotlight in our annual report
• Social media recognition package
• Option to display company banner display at event

• Industry Exclusivity
• Included in program
• Included in all promotional material (radio, print, TV)

Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000

• Top bill logo placement on all event materials
• Logo permanently included on footer of our website
• VIP reserved seating for 20 guests at Reception and Fashion Show
• Recognition during opening and closing remarks
• Behind-the-scenes tour with student designers
• Full page in our annual report
• Three dedicated social media posts (before, day of, and after event)
• Name and logo included on event banner and signage posted in all major event areas

• Exclusive category, only one available
• Included in program
• Included in all promotional material (radio, print, TV)

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