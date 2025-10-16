Riddle Activity Center Campaign Event Sponsorship

*Your organization will be announced as a Community Champion Corporate Sponsor at the beginning and end of the event.
*Your organization's name and logo will be printed on a dedicated banner of Community Champion Corporate Sponsors that will be displayed prominently at the event.
* Your organization's name and logo will be displayed on an Thank You to Our Sponsors banner as a Community Champion Corporate Sponsor that will be displayed prominently at the event.
*Your organization's name and logo will be acknowledged in a dedicated individual post as a Community Change Corporate Sponsor of this event on our Facebook page and website.
* Your organization's name and logo will be displayed on all print and digital media created for this event after your sponsorship is received.
*Your organization will be announced as a Change Maker Sponsor at the beginning and end of the event.
* Your organization's name and logo will be displayed on a Thank You to Our Sponsors banner as a Change Maker Sponsor at the event.
* A dedicated individual acknowledgement of your sponsorship with your organization's name and logo will be shared on our Facebook page and website.
*Your organization's name and logo will be displayed on all print and digital media created for this event after your sponsorship is received.
* Your organization's name and logo will be displayed on a Thank You to Our Sponsors banner at the event.
*Your sponsorship will be acknowledged in a post with your organization's name and logo thanking event sponsors on our Facebook Page and Website.
* Your Hope Builder sponsorship will be announced during the event.
*Your sponsorship will be acknowledged in a post with your organization's name thanking event sponsors on our Facebook Page and Website.
*Your organization's name will be displayed on a Thank You to Our Sponsors banner at the event.
*Your sponsorship will be announced during the event.
