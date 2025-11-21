Hosted by

Ride 2 End Alzheimers

About this event

Ride 2 End Alzheimer's

696 Lafayette Rd

Medina, OH 44256, USA

Rider
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Dinner Only Ticket
$20

Enjoy dinner, raffles, and entertainment at the Medina Eagles beginning around 4:00 p.m.

Donation
$10

Unable to join us? If you wish to make a donation, we would be grateful to receive any amount you are comfortable offering.

Passenger
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Party Bus Rider
$40

Don't ride a motorcycle, but still want to join us? Grab a seat on our party bus! Enjoy the entire event while being chauffeured on a charter bus! Plus there will be special raffles, fun, games, and snacks! You can also BYOB!

Single Cylinder Sponsor
$500

Small Logo displayed for the entire event, Social Media Mentions, Plus 1 dinner ticket.

V Twin Sponsor
$1,000

Large Logo displayed for the entire event, Social Media Mentions, Plus 2 dinner tickets.

Add a donation for Ride 2 End Alzheimers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!