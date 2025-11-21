Ride 2 End Alzheimer's

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy dinner, raffles, and entertainment at the Medina Eagles beginning around 4:00 p.m.
Unable to join us? If you wish to make a donation, we would be grateful to receive any amount you are comfortable offering.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Don't ride a motorcycle, but still want to join us? Grab a seat on our party bus! Enjoy the entire event while being chauffeured on a charter bus! Plus there will be special raffles, fun, games, and snacks! You can also BYOB!
Small Logo displayed for the entire event, Social Media Mentions, Plus 1 dinner ticket.
Large Logo displayed for the entire event, Social Media Mentions, Plus 2 dinner tickets.
$
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