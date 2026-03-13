Sav-a-life Of The Pearl River Area

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Sav-a-life Of The Pearl River Area

About this event

Event Details

1101 Goodyear Blvd

Picayune, MS 39466, USA

GENERAL REGISTRATION
$25

In-Person Registration:

May 16, 2026

Registration begins at 9am and will end at 10am


Route begins:

Sav-A-Life

1101 Goodyear Blvd

Picayune, MS 39466


Route ends:

Central Baptist Church

20 Sones Chapel Rd

McNeill, MS 39457




EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION
$20
Available until May 15

Register before May 15, 2026 11:55pm & SAVE $5.00!


Route begins:

Sav-A-Life

1101 Goodyear Blvd

Picayune, MS 39466


Route ends:

Central Baptist Church

20 Sones Chapel Rd

McNeill, MS 39457

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