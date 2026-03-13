Event Details

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About this event
In-Person Registration:
May 16, 2026
Registration begins at 9am and will end at 10am
Route begins:
Sav-A-Life
1101 Goodyear Blvd
Picayune, MS 39466
Route ends:
Central Baptist Church
20 Sones Chapel Rd
McNeill, MS 39457
Register before May 15, 2026 11:55pm & SAVE $5.00!
Route begins:
Sav-A-Life
1101 Goodyear Blvd
Picayune, MS 39466
Route ends:
Central Baptist Church
20 Sones Chapel Rd
McNeill, MS 39457
$
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