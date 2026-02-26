UTAH ATV ASSOCIATION

UTAH ATV ASSOCIATION

Ride for Life 2026

2930 UT-112

Grantsville, UT 84029, USA

Adult Rider Ticket 18 years old and above.
$95

This ticket is for one adult. It includes one adult rider for the event, one RFL T-shirt & one breakfast. Each rider must have a ticket.


Registrations are transferable, but there are no refunds since the money goes to Make-A-Wish. Registration transfers must occur by 8-26-2026


Registrations after 8-26-2026 will not receive a shirt.

Teen Rider Ticket 13-17 years old.
$75

This ticket is for one teen. It includes one teen rider for the event, one RFL T-shirt & one breakfast. Each rider must have a ticket.


Registrations are transferable, but there are no refunds since the money goes to Make-A-Wish. Registration transfers must occur by 8-26-2026


Registrations after 8-26-2026 will not receive a shirt.

Child Rider Ticket 6-12 years old.
$60

This ticket is for one child. It includes one child rider for the event, one RFL T-shirt & one breakfast. Each rider must have a ticket.


Registrations are transferable, but there are no refunds since the money goes to Make-A-Wish. Registration transfers must occur by 8-26-2026


Registrations after 8-26-2026 will not receive a shirt.

Extra Breakfast
$20

One extra breakfast.

Extra Shirt
$25

Each paid rider gets 1 RFL shirt included. If you would like an extra shirt, use this item to purchase it.


Registrations after 8-26-2026 will not receive a shirt. Please do not order an extra shirt after 8-26-2026

