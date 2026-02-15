Mission Restart

Mission Restart

About this event

Ride for Recovery 2026

1336 Fairgrounds Rd

Grand Rapids, MN 55744, USA

Single Rider Admission
$25

This admission is for single riders.

Rider Admission for two
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please select this ticket if you have 1 bike but two riders.

Group Rate
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Please Select this option if you have 3 or more bikes coming in as a group. Max is 5 bikes in a group!

General Admission
Pay what you can

General Admission Strting at 3:30 pm is for those who want to attend but do not have a bike. Everyone is welcome to join us after the ride for speakers and more.

18 and under
Free

18 and under are free! Please select this ticket options for anyone joining you in this age range

Extra Small T-shirt Pre-Order
$10

Get your official Ride for Recovery 2026 t-shirt! Pre-order now to guarantee your size and show your recovery support. We will have a limited number of extra shirts available for purchase at the event, but quantities and sizes are not guaranteed. 📅 Order ahead to secure yours! Let’s ride together and represent recovery in style! 🏍💜

Small T-Shirt Pre-Order
$20

Medium T-Shirt Pre-Order
$20

Large T-shirt Pre-Order
$20

XL T-Shirt Pre-Order
$20

XXL T-Shirt Pre-order
$20

XXXL T-Shirt Pre-Order
$20

XXXXL T-Shirt Pre-Order
$20

