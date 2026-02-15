About this event
This admission is for single riders.
Please select this ticket if you have 1 bike but two riders.
Please Select this option if you have 3 or more bikes coming in as a group. Max is 5 bikes in a group!
General Admission Strting at 3:30 pm is for those who want to attend but do not have a bike. Everyone is welcome to join us after the ride for speakers and more.
18 and under are free! Please select this ticket options for anyone joining you in this age range
Get your official Ride for Recovery 2026 t-shirt! Pre-order now to guarantee your size and show your recovery support. We will have a limited number of extra shirts available for purchase at the event, but quantities and sizes are not guaranteed. 📅 Order ahead to secure yours! Let’s ride together and represent recovery in style! 🏍💜
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!