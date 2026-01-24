Lilas Fund

Hosted by

Lilas Fund

About this event

Ride for the House Poker Run

591 W Western Ave

Muskegon, MI 49440, USA

Single Rider
$20

Your $20 Rider Fee secures your spot in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run.


Each rider registration includes:

  • Entry into the Poker Run with five scenic stops along Lake Michigan and through Muskegon’s country roads
  • A chance to win best poker hand prizes
  • Food at the after-party at 591 W. Western
  • Access to our silent auction and celebration following the ride

Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.

Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.

Double Rider
$35

Your $35 Rider Fee secures your spot in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run at Muskegon’s Rebel Road Bike Time!


Each rider registration includes:

  • Entry into the Poker Run with five scenic stops along Lake Michigan and through Muskegon’s country roads
  • A chance to win best poker hand prizes
  • Food at the after-party at 591 W. Western
  • Access to our silent auction and celebration following the ride

Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.

Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.

Event T-Shirt
$20
Add a donation for Lilas Fund

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