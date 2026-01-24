About this event
Your $20 Rider Fee secures your spot in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run.
Each rider registration includes:
Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.
Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.
Your $35 Rider Fee secures your spot in Lila’s Fund Ride for the House Poker Run at Muskegon’s Rebel Road Bike Time!
Each rider registration includes:
Most importantly, your registration helps support families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities. Through Lila’s Fund, proceeds provide $50 gift cards to help families with meals, travel, and everyday needs while their child receives medical care.
Ride with purpose. Eat, celebrate, and help make a difference — one family at a time.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!