Rides & Wranglers for MS - NH

Grants premium entry for your Jeep and passengers, VIP parking to show off your Jeep. Driver receives a swag bag of exclusive goodies, and enters you to win a prize for best Jeep a number of categories. Best stock, Best modified, dirties, Oldest/Classic Model, etc
Grants entry to the event in a Jeep with full capacity passengers.
This ticket gets each person (not arriving in a Jeep) entry to the event, can take part in Raffle and activities happening, along with checking out some pretty sweet Jeeps. Each person in your vehicle will need a ticket.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing