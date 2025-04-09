Ridge Beverly 12U Travel Team Mulch Fundraiser

The Timberline Radiant Brown Mulch improves the soil condition through natural decomposition, giving rise to a healthy garden. It holds moisture and insulates the plants in warm and cold settings. This wood mulch reduces soil erosion and inhibits weed growth effectively. This Timberline Radiant Brown Mulch offers a natural and fresh look for your landscaping. Bags are picked up at Beverly park May 10th
Red Mulch 2 CU FT bag
$6
The Timberline Mulch Radiant Red Mulch is Mulch & Soil Council certified. It's environmentally friendly and great for insulating plants and shrubs. The full season color mulch also retains moisture and helps control soil erosion. Bags are picked up at Beverly park May 10th
Black Mulch 2 CU FT bag
$6
Timberline Black Mulch is produced from natural forest products. It is a dark black color designed to protect your plants against weather conditions and beautify ground all season long. Bags are picked up at Beverly park May 10th
Timberline Natural 2 cu. ft. Cypress Mulch Blend
$6
Timberline No Float Cypress Mulch is a natural way to protect and add beauty to landscaping. This natural, decorative mulch helps suppress weeds, helps retain moisture in the soil, and insulates plants from extreme temperatures. It's an attractive way to control soil erosion while keeping landscaping groomed and clean.
Deliver
$25
A 3-mile radius from Beverly Park is the delivery zone.
Please provide your address for delivery.
Spread mulch
$75
The boys on the team will come and spread the mulch. this must be scheduled. Please provide your address for landscaping.
