Ridge Road PTA Raffles to support 5th Grade Class

Hosted by
About this raffle
$50 Gift Certificate
2 Winners will be chosen
$25 Gift Card plus Merch
4 pack of tickets to see Dog Man at the Shubert Theater in New Haven.
Show date: April 18, 2026 @3pm
Located at 278 State Street, North Haven
25 winners
Grades 2-5 ONLY
Ultimate dodgeball with Mrs. McLane, Ms. Hill, Mrs. Grandpre, and Mrs. Berube
"Can't Dodge This?"
Love dodgeball? Love snacks? Then toss your tickets here—because this is one you definitely don’t want to miss!
Raffle winners will score a spot in a dodgeball game filled with fast-paced fun, tons of laughs, and nonstop action with friends. We’ll play a variety of dodgeball games and after all that running and dodging, players will enjoy a snack break to recharge.
No rules to memorize. No pressure to win.
Just dodgeball, snacks, and a whole lot of FUN!
2 winners
Every wonder what it's like to be the Principal at Ridge Road? Here's your chance to step into Mr. McLaughlin's shoes!
4 winners
Dairy Queen outing with our 1st grade teachers: Mrs. Olenoski, Mrs. Zammataro, Mrs. Olejarczyk, and Mrs. Pacelli
(Each winner can bring 1 friend; transportation provided by families)
2 winners
Get into the swing of things and hit the virtual links with a Golf Cove Afternoon with Mrs. Olenoski & Mrs. Solecki!
(Each winner can bring 1 friend; transportation provided by families)
4 winners
Join Mrs. Smith to hang out, get creative, and design a custom vase that’s totally you. Once your masterpiece is dry, we’ll load it up with a burst of fresh, colorful blooms to bring those garden-fresh feels straight to you!
(Each winner can bring 1 friend)
4 winners
Join Mrs. McGovern, Mrs. Lombardozzi, and Mrs. Pacelli to learn how to decorate cupcakes like real cake decorators! Students will have the opportunity to use decorating bags and different tips with different color frostings.
(Each winner can bring 1 friend)
One winner.
Calling all cheese lovers! This is the perfect gift card to try the best grilled cheese around, or find a new cheese favorite!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!