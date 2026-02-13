Ridge Road School PTA

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Ridge Road School PTA

About this raffle

Ridge Road PTA Raffles to support 5th Grade Class

Rumanoff's Jewelers Gift Certificate
$2

$50 Gift Certificate

2 Winners will be chosen


Twelve Percent Gift Card & Merch Bundle
$2

$25 Gift Card plus Merch


Dog Man @ Shubert 4 pack
$2

4 pack of tickets to see Dog Man at the Shubert Theater in New Haven.

Show date: April 18, 2026 @3pm

$50 Blur Barbershop Gift Card
$2

Located at 278 State Street, North Haven

Ultimate Dodgeball Afternoon with Teachers!
$2

25 winners

Grades 2-5 ONLY


Ultimate dodgeball with Mrs. McLane, Ms. Hill, Mrs. Grandpre, and Mrs. Berube
"Can't Dodge This?"

Love dodgeball? Love snacks? Then toss your tickets here—because this is one you definitely don’t want to miss!

Raffle winners will score a spot in a dodgeball game filled with fast-paced fun, tons of laughs, and nonstop action with friends. We’ll play a variety of dodgeball games and after all that running and dodging, players will enjoy a snack break to recharge.

No rules to memorize. No pressure to win.
Just dodgeball, snacks, and a whole lot of FUN!

Ridge Road "Principal for a Day"
$2

2 winners

Every wonder what it's like to be the Principal at Ridge Road? Here's your chance to step into Mr. McLaughlin's shoes!


Dairy Queen Outing with First Grade Teachers
$2

4 winners

Dairy Queen outing with our 1st grade teachers: Mrs. Olenoski, Mrs. Zammataro, Mrs. Olejarczyk, and Mrs. Pacelli

(Each winner can bring 1 friend; transportation provided by families)

Golf Cove Afternoon with Mrs. Olenoski & Mrs. Solecki
$2

2 winners

Get into the swing of things and hit the virtual links with a Golf Cove Afternoon with Mrs. Olenoski & Mrs. Solecki!

(Each winner can bring 1 friend; transportation provided by families)

Fresh Floral Arranging with Mrs. Smith
$2

4 winners

Join Mrs. Smith to hang out, get creative, and design a custom vase that’s totally you. Once your masterpiece is dry, we’ll load it up with a burst of fresh, colorful blooms to bring those garden-fresh feels straight to you!

(Each winner can bring 1 friend)

Cupcake Decorating with Teachers
$2

4 winners

Join Mrs. McGovern, Mrs. Lombardozzi, and Mrs. Pacelli to learn how to decorate cupcakes like real cake decorators! Students will have the opportunity to use decorating bags and different tips with different color frostings.  

(Each winner can bring 1 friend)

$25 Gift Card to Caseus Provisions
$2

One winner.

Calling all cheese lovers! This is the perfect gift card to try the best grilled cheese around, or find a new cheese favorite!

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