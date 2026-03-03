Ridge Road School PTA Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until June 30
One voting member
An Individual PTA Membership grants one adult full voting rights and the opportunity to support and stay involved in our school community. Membership must be renewed each school year to remain active.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Teacher/Staff PTA Membership
Open to all Ridge Road teachers and staff. Membership qualifies you for classroom reimbursements and gives you a voice in PTA decisions. Must be renewed annually.
Valid until June 30
Two voting members
A Family PTA Membership includes two adults living in the same household, each with full voting rights on PTA matters. It's a great way for families to stay involved and have a voice in our school community. PTA memberships must be renewed each school year to remain active.
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