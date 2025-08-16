2025 Ridgefield Holiday House Tour Tickets & Raffle

Purchase tickets for a chance to win amazing prizes to benefit the Ridgefield Historical Society and Tiger Hollow. Raffle tickets purchased online will be distributed to you during registration at Lounsbury House when you pick up your Holiday House Tour Program on Sat. Dec. 6. The program is your ticket and required to enter all the homes.





Raffle ticket holders will be able to choose which prizes they’d like a chance to win by placing their tickets into the designated box for each item at Lounsbury House. Prizes will be on display at registration and additional raffle tickets may also be purchased there.





Attendance is not required to participate in the raffle. If you’re unable to come to Lounsbury House on Sat. Dec. 6 to place your tickets in the designated raffle boxes, we’ll be happy to do so on your behalf — just contact us by email

([email protected]) with the items you’d like to select.





Raffle winners are not required to be present at the time the winners are announced the evening of Sun. Dec. 7.





Photos of the raffle prizes can be viewed here: https://ridgefieldholidayhousetour.org/raffle/





Raffle Prizes Include:

Two Nights for two people at Cambria Boston Downtown Seaport Hotel with Breakfast & Valet Parking ($990 value)





Custom Portrait of You by artist Sara Kaplan ($10,000 value)





Antique Hand-Pieced 19th-Century Quilt

in Bow Tie/Pinwheel Pattern ($1,000 value)





BassamFellows Designer Brushed Brass Candle and Carved Walnut Stacking Tray ($750 value)





60 Minute De-Stress Massage

at Adam Broderick Salon & Spa

($109 value)





3-hour initial consultation for a home improvement project and/or interior design and décor with LL & Co. https://llandconyc.com/ This will include 90 minutes of on-site visit within Fairfield County and Westchester County and a 90-minute initial design consultation. ($750 value)





Golf for Four at Westchester Hills Golf Club, White Plains, NY ($600 value)





Golf for Four at Harrison Meadows Golf Club, Harrison NY ($600 value)





Golf for Four at Tumble Brook Country Club, Bloomfield, CT ($600 value)





Golf for Four at Raritan Valley Country Club, Raritan NJ ($600 value)