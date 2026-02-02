Hosted by

Pta Texas Congress

About this event

Sales closed

Gifts: Ridgeview Elementary PTA Auction

Pick-up location

1601 Marshall Ridge Pkwy, Keller, TX 76248, USA

***DO NOT BID****
$1

Starting bid

Find the STUDENT EXPERIENCES Auction Items Here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/student-experiences-ridgeview-elementary-pta-auction


THIS ITEM IS NOT FOR SALE

Large Bogg Bag item
Large Bogg Bag
$25

Starting bid

An Original Bogg Bag in the pattern, "Sugar Rush". Dimensions: 19" L × 9" W × 14" H.


Retail Value: $100.

Kendra Scott Huggie Earrings item
Kendra Scott Huggie Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Mikki Metal Huggie Earrings in Gold Metal.


Retail Value: $65

Topps Trading Cards - Lot #1 item
Topps Trading Cards - Lot #1
$100

Starting bid

For generations Topps has brought fans closer to the moments and heroes they love. From legendary athletes to iconic characters, every card is a chance to relive history, celebrate fandom and connect with a global community. Lot #1‘s retail value = $505

Topps Trading Cards - Lot #2 item
Topps Trading Cards - Lot #2
$200

Starting bid

For generations Topps has brought fans closer to the moments and heroes they love. From legendary athletes to iconic characters, every card is a chance to relive history, celebrate fandom and connect with a global community. Lot #2’s retail value = $1,090

Topps Trading Cards - Lot #3 item
Topps Trading Cards - Lot #3
$300

Starting bid

For generations Topps has brought fans closer to the moments and heroes they love. From legendary athletes to iconic characters, every card is a chance to relive history, celebrate fandom and connect with a global community. Lot #3’s retail value = $1,645

Mahjong Set + 4 Lessons item
Mahjong Set + 4 Lessons
$50

Starting bid

New Mahjong set + lessons included! Package includes four 2-hour Mahjong lessons for up to 8 players. Lessons can be held at the instructor’s home or the winner’s home and will begin after April 1, 2026. Winning bidder will receive contact information to schedule.

My Bloomin' Flower Shop Gift Certificate item
My Bloomin' Flower Shop Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $40 gift certificate—generously donated by My Bloomin’ Flower Shop—toward a beautiful floral arrangement for any occasion.

Summer Moon Gift Box & Gift Card item
Summer Moon Gift Box & Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Box of coffee goods + gift card generously donated by Summer Moon Keller.

Snapology Birthday Party item
Snapology Birthday Party
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate with a 60-minute Snapology party featuring hands-on LEGO® activities for ages 4 and up! Choose from Themed, Motor Mania, or Robotics party options. Snapology will host at your preferred party location. Package includes up to 12 party guests (additional time/guests available depending on party selection).


Estimated Value: $175

Rumble Boxing Keller: One Month Unlimited Class Membership item
Rumble Boxing Keller: One Month Unlimited Class Membership
$30

Starting bid

Get ready to sweat! Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Rumble Boxing Keller, a boxing-inspired fitness boutique combining boxing and strength training. Each class is a 45-minute, 10-round workout blending HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and cardio—and it’s beginner-friendly. Generously donated by Rumble Boxing Keller.


Estimated value: $189.

The Little Gym of Keller Membership Certificate item
The Little Gym of Keller Membership Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy registration and one month of membership at The Little Gym Keller, where kids build confidence, coordination, and strength through fun, active classes.

Generously donated by The Little Gym Keller, special thanks to Coach Nick, Coach Stephanie, and Coach Peyton.


Must be used by Dec 31, 2026. Only valid at The Little Gym Keller location.


Estimated value: $175

Fort Worth Museum of Science & History Family Passes item
Fort Worth Museum of Science & History Family Passes
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of discovery with four (4) family passes to the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History—generously donated by the museum. Perfect for hands-on exhibits and family fun!


Estimated value: $64.

Especially Sweet Gourmet Chocolate Truffles item
Especially Sweet Gourmet Chocolate Truffles
$10

Starting bid

1/2 dozen of chocolate truffles.


Generously donated by Especially Sweet Gourmet Chocolate Boutique


Picture is for style only and does not indicate exact chocolates.

60 minute Massage by McCall item
60 minute Massage by McCall
$20

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a 60 minute, in-home massage. Scheduled directly after winning bid.


Generously donated by: McCall Landreth, Licensed Massage Therapist


Retail Value: $70 (without tip)

Fly Your College Flag! (2 Weeks) item
Fly Your College Flag! (2 Weeks)
$10

Starting bid

Show your school spirit! The winning bidder will have their chosen college/university flag flown on one of the school’s flagpoles for two (2) weeks. Dates will be coordinated with the school. Flag must be provided by the winning bidder if needed.

ANIMO House Pillow item
ANIMO House Pillow item
ANIMO House Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.


Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.


A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.

BENIGNUS House Pillow item
BENIGNUS House Pillow item
BENIGNUS House Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.


Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.


A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.

FOVEO House Pillow item
FOVEO House Pillow item
FOVEO House Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.


Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.


A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.

MEMOR House Pillow item
MEMOR House Pillow item
MEMOR House Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.


Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.


A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.

PROBITAS House Pillow item
PROBITAS House Pillow item
PROBITAS House Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.


Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.


A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.

PERSTO House Pillow item
PERSTO House Pillow item
PERSTO House Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.


Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.


A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.

QUANTUM House Pillow item
QUANTUM House Pillow item
QUANTUM House Pillow
$20

Starting bid

Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.


Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.


A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.

$250 Winco Gift Certificates item
$250 Winco Gift Certificates
$100

Starting bid

Stock up on groceries and essentials with $250 in WinCo Foods gift certificates—generously donated by WinCo Foods.

$250 Winco Gift Certificates item
$250 Winco Gift Certificates
$100

Starting bid

Stock up on groceries and essentials with $250 in WinCo


Foods gift certificates—generously donated by WinCo Foods.

Night Out at Pinstack item
Night Out at Pinstack
$30

Starting bid

It's time to play! Spend a night out with the family at Pinstack. This item is valid for: One hour of bowling, shoe rental for four guests, one appetizer, and four 20-point game cards.

Estimated value: $125

1 month tuition + 2 open gym passes - Trinity All Stars item
1 month tuition + 2 open gym passes - Trinity All Stars
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy one month’s tuition at Trinity All Stars plus two open gym passes. Classes offered include tumbling, cheer, and gymnastics—perfect for building skills and confidence. Generously donated by Trinity All Stars. Estimated value: $120

Dinner at Te'Jun item
Dinner at Te'Jun
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to Te’Jun! $100 gift card generously donated by Te’Jun, perfect for lunch, dinner, or a night out.


Even if you don't win, we recommend checking them out for a meal sometime.

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