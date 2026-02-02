Gifts: Ridgeview Elementary PTA Auction

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Find the STUDENT EXPERIENCES Auction Items Here:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/student-experiences-ridgeview-elementary-pta-auction
THIS ITEM IS NOT FOR SALE
Starting bid
An Original Bogg Bag in the pattern, "Sugar Rush". Dimensions: 19" L × 9" W × 14" H.
Retail Value: $100.
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Kendra Scott Mikki Metal Huggie Earrings in Gold Metal.
Retail Value: $65
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For generations Topps has brought fans closer to the moments and heroes they love. From legendary athletes to iconic characters, every card is a chance to relive history, celebrate fandom and connect with a global community. Lot #1‘s retail value = $505
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For generations Topps has brought fans closer to the moments and heroes they love. From legendary athletes to iconic characters, every card is a chance to relive history, celebrate fandom and connect with a global community. Lot #2’s retail value = $1,090
Starting bid
For generations Topps has brought fans closer to the moments and heroes they love. From legendary athletes to iconic characters, every card is a chance to relive history, celebrate fandom and connect with a global community. Lot #3’s retail value = $1,645
Starting bid
New Mahjong set + lessons included! Package includes four 2-hour Mahjong lessons for up to 8 players. Lessons can be held at the instructor’s home or the winner’s home and will begin after April 1, 2026. Winning bidder will receive contact information to schedule.
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Enjoy a $40 gift certificate—generously donated by My Bloomin’ Flower Shop—toward a beautiful floral arrangement for any occasion.
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Box of coffee goods + gift card generously donated by Summer Moon Keller.
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Celebrate with a 60-minute Snapology party featuring hands-on LEGO® activities for ages 4 and up! Choose from Themed, Motor Mania, or Robotics party options. Snapology will host at your preferred party location. Package includes up to 12 party guests (additional time/guests available depending on party selection).
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Get ready to sweat! Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Rumble Boxing Keller, a boxing-inspired fitness boutique combining boxing and strength training. Each class is a 45-minute, 10-round workout blending HIIT, metabolic conditioning, and cardio—and it’s beginner-friendly. Generously donated by Rumble Boxing Keller.
Estimated value: $189.
Starting bid
Enjoy registration and one month of membership at The Little Gym Keller, where kids build confidence, coordination, and strength through fun, active classes.
Generously donated by The Little Gym Keller, special thanks to Coach Nick, Coach Stephanie, and Coach Peyton.
Must be used by Dec 31, 2026. Only valid at The Little Gym Keller location.
Estimated value: $175
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Enjoy a day of discovery with four (4) family passes to the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History—generously donated by the museum. Perfect for hands-on exhibits and family fun!
Estimated value: $64.
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1/2 dozen of chocolate truffles.
Generously donated by Especially Sweet Gourmet Chocolate Boutique
Picture is for style only and does not indicate exact chocolates.
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Gift Certificate for a 60 minute, in-home massage. Scheduled directly after winning bid.
Generously donated by: McCall Landreth, Licensed Massage Therapist
Retail Value: $70 (without tip)
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Show your school spirit! The winning bidder will have their chosen college/university flag flown on one of the school’s flagpoles for two (2) weeks. Dates will be coordinated with the school. Flag must be provided by the winning bidder if needed.
Starting bid
Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.
Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.
Starting bid
Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.
Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.
Starting bid
Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.
Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.
Starting bid
Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.
Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.
Starting bid
Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.
Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.
Starting bid
Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.
Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.
Starting bid
Show your house colors at home or as you travel! This handcrafted house t-shirt pillow was lovingly made and donated. It is the perfect size for kids to carry around and use to snuggle up and read a good book.
Sizes are approximately 12"x12", but vary slightly due to the handmade nature of the pillow.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Mitias for the work to make these cute pillows.
Starting bid
Stock up on groceries and essentials with $250 in WinCo Foods gift certificates—generously donated by WinCo Foods.
Starting bid
Stock up on groceries and essentials with $250 in WinCo
Foods gift certificates—generously donated by WinCo Foods.
Starting bid
It's time to play! Spend a night out with the family at Pinstack. This item is valid for: One hour of bowling, shoe rental for four guests, one appetizer, and four 20-point game cards.
Estimated value: $125
Starting bid
Enjoy one month’s tuition at Trinity All Stars plus two open gym passes. Classes offered include tumbling, cheer, and gymnastics—perfect for building skills and confidence. Generously donated by Trinity All Stars. Estimated value: $120
Starting bid
Treat yourself to Te’Jun! $100 gift card generously donated by Te’Jun, perfect for lunch, dinner, or a night out.
Even if you don't win, we recommend checking them out for a meal sometime.
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