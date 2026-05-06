Ridgewood Raiders 12U White Cooperstown

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Ridgewood Raiders 12U White Cooperstown

About this raffle

Ridgewood Raiders 12U White Cooperstown Raffle 2026

Ridgewood Raiders 12U White Cooperstown Raffle - 1 Ticket
$20

Each ticket is a chance to win big! Four prizes will be awarded (Easton Hype Fire bat (Estimated Value of $400); 4 Tickets to the Rockland Boulders game; $100 Santoni's Pizza Gift Card; $25 Humdingers Gift Card)

Ridgewood Raiders 12U White Cooperstown Raffle - 3 Tickets
$50

Each ticket is a chance to win big! Four prizes will be awarded (Easton Hype Fire bat (Estimated Value of $400); 4 Tickets to the Rockland Boulders game; $100 Santoni's Pizza Gift Card; $25 Humdingers Gift Card)

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