Ridgewood Raiders 12U White Cooperstown Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Each ticket is a chance to win big! Four prizes will be awarded (Easton Hype Fire bat (Estimated Value of $400); 4 Tickets to the Rockland Boulders game; $100 Santoni's Pizza Gift Card; $25 Humdingers Gift Card)
Each ticket is a chance to win big! Four prizes will be awarded (Easton Hype Fire bat (Estimated Value of $400); 4 Tickets to the Rockland Boulders game; $100 Santoni's Pizza Gift Card; $25 Humdingers Gift Card)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!