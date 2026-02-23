Riding for the Roses - A STRIDE Derby Benefit

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About this event
Your ticket includes:
• Admission to Riding for the Roses
• Derby-inspired appetizers
• Access to our Silent Auction & Calcutta Derby Auction
• Winner’s Circle photo opportunity
• Best Hat Contest entry
• Meet-the-Horses experience
• Program presentation highlighting STRIDE’s mission and scholarship impact
Join us for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby–inspired evening supporting life-changing equine therapy and Youth with Promise scholarships.
Attire: Derby Chic
Think spring dresses, bold hats or fascinators, linen jackets, bow ties, or classic Southern style. Whether you go elegant or festive, we encourage guests to embrace the Derby spirit!
Includes everything in the Single Ticket package for two guests — perfect for a date night or friends’ evening out.
Enjoy an elevated but welcoming Derby celebration while making a meaningful difference in the lives of local riders.
Attire: Derby Chic
Think spring dresses, bold hats or fascinators, linen jackets, bow ties, or classic Southern style. Whether you go elegant or festive, we encourage guests to embrace the Derby spirit!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!