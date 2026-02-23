Riding for the Roses - A STRIDE Derby Benefit

Your ticket includes:

• Admission to Riding for the Roses

• Derby-inspired appetizers

• Access to our Silent Auction & Calcutta Derby Auction

• Winner’s Circle photo opportunity

• Best Hat Contest entry

• Meet-the-Horses experience

• Program presentation highlighting STRIDE’s mission and scholarship impact

Join us for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby–inspired evening supporting life-changing equine therapy and Youth with Promise scholarships.





Attire: Derby Chic

Think spring dresses, bold hats or fascinators, linen jackets, bow ties, or classic Southern style. Whether you go elegant or festive, we encourage guests to embrace the Derby spirit!