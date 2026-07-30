A group of skiers and snowboarders in the foreground pose in front of a stylized mountain logo with the words "Riding on Insulin" in the background.
Riding On Insulin

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Riding On Insulin

About this event

Riding On Insulin Alaska Camp 2027 - Alyeska

1000 Arlberg Ave

Girdwood, AK 99587, USA

Tier 3 (Heavily Supported by ROI)
$110

We use an honor-based tiered pricing structure, so you can pay whichever tier you like. The "supported" tiers simply mean that with the money we receive from donors and sponsors, we are able to offer a lower price than the true cost to attend Riding On Insulin.

Tier 2 (Moderately Supported by ROI)
$210

The "supported" tiers simply mean that with the money we receive from donors and sponsors, we are able to offer a lower price than the true cost to attend Riding On Insulin.

Tier 1 (Moderately Supported by ROI)
$310

The "supported" tiers simply mean that with the money we receive from donors and sponsors, we are able to offer a lower price than the true cost to attend Riding On Insulin.


True Cost
$600

Unsubsidized cost per camper with all costs considered without sponsors and partners. The "supported" tiers simply mean that with the money we receive from donors and sponsors, we are able to offer a lower price than the true cost to attend Riding On Insulin.


Ski Rentals
Free

Includes skis, bindings and boots.

Snowboard Rental
Free

Includes snowboard, bindings and boots.

Helmet Rental
Free

Select if your camper needs a helmet. Helmets are REQUIRED for all participants.

2027 ROI Hoodie
$60

Click "More Details" at the the top of this page to see images .

ROI Beanie with removable Pom (Navy/Orange)
$36

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ROI Beanie with removable Pom (Navy/Burgundy/Teal)
$36

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Structured Snapback (Camo bill/Tan)
$36

Click "More Details" at the the top of this page to see images of all merch options!

Structured Snapback (Slate blue)
$36

Click "More Details" at the the top of this page to see images of all merch options!

Packable 5-panel hat (black/grey)
$36

Click "More Details" at the the top of this page to see images of all merch options!

Packable 5-panel hat (mauve/tan/burgundy)
$36

Click "More Details" at the the top of this page to see images of all merch options!

ROI Button-up windbreaker
$75

Click "More Details" at the the top of this page to see images of all merch options!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!