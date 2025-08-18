Hosted by

Riding Through the Ashes: Olson Family Benefit Auction

Ryan Dungey #5 - Authentic Signed Jersey
$600

Starting bid

This exclusive full jersey and pant set, personally provided and signed by motocross legend Ryan Dungey to the Olson Family, is now up for auction.


Both the jersey and pants are autographed, making this a rare and valuable piece of motocross history.


All proceeds go to support the Olson Family. Don’t miss your chance to own this special collectible!

Thank you to Ryan Dungey for making this donation possible.

Chad Reed #22 – Authentic Signed Jersey & Pant Set
$600

Starting bid

This exclusive full jersey and pant set, personally provided and signed by motocross legend Chad Reed to the Olson Family, is now up for auction.


Both the jersey and pants are autographed, making this a rare and valuable piece of motocross history.


All proceeds go to support the Olson Family. Don’t miss your chance to own this special collectible!

Thank you to Chad Reed for making this donation possible.

Haiden Deegan #38 - Authentic Signed Alpinestar Goggles
$400

Starting bid

Worn and signed by Haiden Deegan.


This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors
Cooper Web Authentic Signed Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Own a signed jersey from professional motocross rider Cooper Webb! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Fly Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Joe Shimoda #30 – Authentic Signed Jersey & Pant Set
$400

Starting bid

Own a signed jersey & pant set from professional motocross rider Jo Shimoda! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Jo Shimoda
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Ken Roczen #94 - Authentic Signed Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Own a signed jersey from professional motocross rider Ken Roczen! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Ken Roczen
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Dax Bennick, Max Anstie, Michael Mosiman - Authentic Auto
$100

Starting bid

Own a signed front fender from professional motocross riders Dax Bennick, Max Anstie, and Michael Moisman! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Justin Cooper #32 - Authentic Signed Shroud
$150

Starting bid

Own a signed shroud from professional motocross rider Justin Cooper! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Dax Bennick #34 - Authentic Signed Pants
$150

Starting bid

Own a signed pair of pants from professional motocross rider Dax Bennick! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Dax Bennick
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Max Anstie #37 - Authentic Signed Pants
$150

Starting bid

Own a signed pair of pants from professional motocross rider Max Anstie! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Christian Craig #28 - Authentic Signed Front Number Plate
$200

Starting bid

Own a signed front number plate from professional motocross rider Christian Craig! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Max Anstie, Christian Craig - Authentic Signed Rear Fender
$100

Starting bid

Own a signed rear fender from professional motocross riders Max Anstie and Christian Craig! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Wes Kain Skateboard
$40

Starting bid

A custom skateboard signed by the voice of motocross himself, Wes Kain. A fun collectible and display piece.

Dax Bennick Autographed Rear Number Plate (#34)
$150

Starting bid

Own a signed number plate from professional motocross rider Dax Bennick! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Christian Craig #28 - Authentic Signed Side Number Plate
$150

Starting bid

Own a signed number plate from professional motocross rider Christian Craig! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Josh Grant Autographed Helmet
$250

Starting bid

Own a signed helmet from professional motocross rider Josh Grant! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Josh Grant
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Cole Davies Autographed Number Plate #100
$150

Starting bid

Own a signed plate from professional motocross riders Cole Davies! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

Autographed: Minear, Dudney, Anstie, Front Fender
$100

Starting bid

Own a signed front fender from professional motocross riders Kayden Minear, Caden Dudney, and Max Anstie! This exclusive piece was generously donated to support the Olson family.

  • Authentic autograph
  • Donated directly by Star Racing
  • Great for fans and collectors

A special item for a great cause—don’t miss out!

110 Racing Gear - $250.00 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Win a gift card from 110 Racing, perfect for gear, apparel, and accessories every rider needs.


Valued at $250.00

Olson Films - Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

One (1) free professional 45 second video edit provided by Olson Films.


Valued at $300.00 (Valid in the USA)

