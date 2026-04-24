Rigdzin Dupa Drupchen 2026 - In-person attendance

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Total cost for a shared room in Tara House for a non-CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August. NOTE: We will not be offering single room options for this retreat.
Total cost for a shared room in Tara House for a CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August. NOTE: We will not be offering single room options for this retreat.
Total cost for a shared dorm room for a non-CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August.
Total cost for a shared dorm room for a CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August.
$
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