Chagdud Gonpa Ati Ling

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Chagdud Gonpa Ati Ling

About this event

Rigdzin Dupa Drupchen 2026 - In-person attendance

23125 Fort Ross Rd

Cazadero, CA 95421

Tara House Double - Standard
$700

Total cost for a shared room in Tara House for a non-CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August. NOTE: We will not be offering single room options for this retreat.

Tara House Double - CGF Member
$530

Total cost for a shared room in Tara House for a CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August. NOTE: We will not be offering single room options for this retreat.

Dormitory - Standard
$550

Total cost for a shared dorm room for a non-CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August.

Dormitory - CGF Member
$430

Total cost for a shared dorm room for a CGF member from Sat 25th July, to Sun 2nd August.

Bedding Rental for Dormitory
$15
If you need to rent bedding for your stay in the dormitory please choose this option. If you are staying in the Tara House, bedding is provided free of charge.
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