Rigert Association of Parents for Gymnasts

Rigert Elite Competitive Team Sponsor Drive

Bronze Medal Sponsorship
$100

Name listed on Friends and Family Wall on a Bronze Medal

Silver Medal Sponsorship
$250

Name listed on Friends and Family Wall on a Silver Medal

Gold Medal Sponsorship
$500

Name listed on Friends and Family Wall on a Gold Medal

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Name listed on team banner used at parades, fundraising, and team events.

Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500

Name listed on team banner used at parades, fundraising, and team events and company logo on team t-shirt.

Saphire Sponsorship
$5,000

Name listed on team banner used at parades, fundraising, and team events. Preferred placement on team t-shirt and banner. Company tagged as sponsor on social media posts. Invitation to end of year team awards.

