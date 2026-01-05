RIKO's Memberships

Support that helps things flow.

Your monthly contribution helps RIKO respond where the need is greatest—whether that’s supporting girls and boys in the Last Kilometer program, children in the PRIMETEL after-school mental health program, women mentors, or water projects that reduce daily burdens.

What’s included:

Monthly RIKO Newsletter

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Access to a small digital library of past items

(shared as available, with no promise of frequent new releases)

This is flexible support that allows RIKO to act with wisdom and care.