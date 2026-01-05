RIKO's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A simple way to belong.
Your monthly support helps RIKO continue walking alongside women, youth, and families—strengthening education, mental well-being, and access to water in rural Maasai communities.
What’s included:
Small seeds matter. This one helps everything grow.
Renews monthly
Help keep the work moving.
Your support helps sustain ongoing programs—from women’s empowerment and youth mentorship to after-school mental health support and water access.
What’s included:
This tier supports the steady, behind-the-scenes work that makes visible change possible.
Renews monthly
Support that helps things flow.
Your monthly contribution helps RIKO respond where the need is greatest—whether that’s supporting girls and boys in the Last Kilometer program, children in the PRIMETEL after-school mental health program, women mentors, or water projects that reduce daily burdens.
What’s included:
This is flexible support that allows RIKO to act with wisdom and care.
Renews monthly
Walk beside a girl on the hardest stretch of her journey.
Your monthly support contributes to the shared cost of one girl’s participation in the Last Kilometer Life Skills Program—providing mentorship, safe spaces, and encouragement during a critical stage of her life.
What’s included:
This is a collective model of care—no girl stands alone, and no family is singled out.
📌 This sponsorship does not create a one-to-one dependency or ongoing direct correspondence. It is designed to protect dignity, safety, and sustainability for all involved.
Renews monthly
Walk a little closer.
Your support helps strengthen programs over time—allowing women mentors, youth leaders, and community partners to show up consistently for the children and families they serve.
What’s included:
This tier helps create stability, not just moments of help.
Renews monthly
Support rooted in trust and care.
Your commitment helps sustain long-term, community-led work while honoring dignity, boundaries, and ethical storytelling.
What’s included:
This tier is limited to protect both the community and the capacity of the organization.
Renews monthly
For supporters who want to help carry the work forward in a deep and lasting way.
Your monthly commitment provides flexible, reliable support that strengthens everything RIKO does—from mentoring girls in the Last Kilometer Life Skills Program, to empowering women leaders, supporting children’s mental well-being and school attendance, and advancing access to water that eases daily burdens for families.
Support at this level is especially impactful because it allows RIKO to respond where the need is greatest—whether that means keeping a girl connected to her mentor, supporting women who guide youth programs, helping children stay engaged in school, or moving a water project forward when timing matters.
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