RimoVision Annual Pass

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
This Annual Pass grants the holder unlimited access to all RimoVision Group performances during the 2026 season, including both Comedy Nights and original theatrical productions.
The pass is valid for one individual only and is non-transferable and non-refundable. Please note that, due to unforeseen circumstances, certain performances may be cancelled or rescheduled.
Original Value: $300
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!