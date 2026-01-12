Rimovision Group

About the memberships

RimoVision Annual Pass

Annual Pass (Unlimited)
$200

Valid for one year

This Annual Pass grants the holder unlimited access to all RimoVision Group performances during the 2026 season, including both Comedy Nights and original theatrical productions.

The pass is valid for one individual only and is non-transferable and non-refundable. Please note that, due to unforeseen circumstances, certain performances may be cancelled or rescheduled.

Original Value: $300

