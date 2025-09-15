RimoVision Summer Acting Camp: Summer 2026

710 Pier Ave

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254, USA

Camp Complete Tuition
$750

MUST READ - Click More details


RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp – Registration Fee Policy

This payment covers the full registration for the RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp. The camp runs Tuesday through Thursday for four consecutive weeks.

Please note:

  • Due to limited capacity in each session, makeup days for absences are not available.
  • Cancellations with a full refund are permitted only if notice is provided at least 14 calendar days prior to the camp start date listed on your registration.
  • Cancellation requests must be submitted via email to [email protected].

Once your registration is confirmed, your child’s spot is reserved and may prevent others from joining. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.


>>By completing this purchase, you are automatically agreeing to the terms above.

Down Payment - RVG payment plan
$250
Available until Jun 27

MUST READ - Click More details


RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp – Down Payment & Payment Plan Policy

This down payment reserves a spot for your child in the RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp. The camp runs Tuesday through Thursday for four consecutive weeks.

Please note:

  • This payment is part of RimoVision Group’s (RVG) payment plan, designed to offer flexibility in paying the full registration amount.
  • The down payment acts as a placeholder only and does not complete full registration.
  • The remaining balance must be paid no later than Monday, 14 calendar days before the camp start date listed on your registration. (For Sessions 1 & 2 the due date is Monday 6/1/2026 | For Sessions 3 & 4 the due date is Monday 6/29/2026)
  • If the full payment is not received by this deadline, your registration will be voided without refund, and the reserved spot will be released to other participants.

We appreciate your understanding as space is limited and each confirmed registration prevents others from joining.


>> By completing this purchase, you are automatically agreeing to the terms above.

Amount Due - RVG payment plan
$500
Available until Jul 1

MUST READ - Click More details


RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp – Final Payment Policy

This payment represents the remaining balance due for the RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp and, when combined with the initial $250 down payment, completes your child’s full registration.

Please note:

  • This payment is not valid without a previously submitted $250 down payment.
  • The full balance must be paid no later than Monday, 14 calendar days before the camp start date listed on your registration.
  • If the down payment has not been made, or if the full balance is not received by the deadline, your registration will be voided without refund, and the reserved spot will be released.
  • This final payment is fully refundable only if canceled at least 14 calendar days before the camp start date. No refunds will be issued for cancellations made within 14 days of the start date.

Space is limited, and each confirmed registration prevents others from joining. We appreciate your understanding and timely payment.

By completing this purchase, you are automatically agreeing to the terms above.

