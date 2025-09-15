RimoVision Summer Acting Camp: Summer 2026

MUST READ - Click More details





RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp – Registration Fee Policy

This payment covers the full registration for the RimoVision Group Summer Acting Camp. The camp runs Tuesday through Thursday for four consecutive weeks.

Please note:

Due to limited capacity in each session, makeup days for absences are not available .

Cancellations with a full refund are permitted only if notice is provided at least 14 calendar days prior to the camp start date listed on your registration.

Cancellation requests must be submitted via email to [email protected] .

Once your registration is confirmed, your child’s spot is reserved and may prevent others from joining. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.





>>By completing this purchase, you are automatically agreeing to the terms above.