Rimrock Foundation's Silent Auction

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Get game-day ready with this ultimate football fan package — perfect for cheering from the stands or watching from the sidelines! This basket includes two Bleacher Boss stadium chairs, two cushioned seat warmers, two portable power stations, a waterproof belt bag, two MSU Bobcats can coolers, and a cozy Bobcats blanket. Everything you need for comfort, convenience, and team spirit all season long!
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Adventure awaits with Rimrock’s Campfire Comforts basket — the perfect companion for your next outdoor getaway! This basket includes a camp cookset, kitchen camp set, camping light, Stanley French press, fuel-free lighter, and a complete cups and silverware set. Whether you’re brewing coffee at sunrise or cooking under the stars, this set has everything you need to make your campsite feel like home — all while supporting recovery and healing in our community.
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Indulge in a little luxury with Rimrock’s Dillard’s Designer Beauty Basket — a stunning collection of premium fragrances and cosmetic essentials. This elegant package includes four full-size designer colognes along with a variety of high-quality beauty accessories. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, this basket brings a touch of sophistication to your daily routine — all while helping support hope and healing through Rimrock’s mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!