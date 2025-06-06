Ring of Hope's Annual Raffle 2025

Superare Package
$1
We're raffling off an exclusive Superare boxing gear package, including a pair of boxing shoes, gloves, and handwraps.
1 Month Gym Membership: Mendez Boxing
$1
Five lucky winners will receive a one-month membership to Mendez Boxing with a trainer included to get you started right.
Golden Boy Experience
$1
This experience includes two tickets to Golden Boy’s August 2nd fight night in Chicago, headlined by Duarte vs. Sims Jr, an official Golden Boy T-shirt, and boxing gloves autographed by Oscar De La Hoya.
Golden Boy Gift Package
$1
The winner of this raffle will also receive one signed glove from a mystery fighter and an official Golden Boy sweater.
Athena Fight Wear
$1
A special package honoring women in the sport: Athena Fight Wear is donating one pair of ankle wraps and handwraps, along with their branded sports bra, Muay Thai shorts, and water bottle.
5 Muay Thai Sessions: Raquel Harris
$1
Presented by Ring of Hope, this raffle offers five private Muay Thai sessions with world-class trainer and athlete Raquel Harris. Open to ages 4 and up, each one-hour session is designed to fit the participant’s experience level.
$200 BoxRaw Gift Card
$1
BoxRaw is donating a $200 gift card to one lucky raffle winner! Redeemable for premium apparel, gear, or equipment for your gym. Look good, train better.
10 Boxing Gloves
$1
Donated by Rumble Boxing, the winner of this raffle will receive 10 brand new, 14-ounce boxing gloves. Perfect for Group Instructors, Gyms, or a group of friends.
5 Boxing Sessions: Kiamal Evelyn
$1
Win 5 Boxing Sessions with our Guest Trainer and Boxing Champion, Kiamal "Left" Evelyn. Each session is one hour long. Don't get 'left' out of this special deal.
