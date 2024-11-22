Ring Out's Debut Concert

Putting on a concert is expensive, but your donation of a ticket makes it possible to offer pay-what-you-can tickets to our performances.
Thank you for supporting our mission of making handbells accessible for all!
Putting on a concert is expensive, but your donation of a ticket makes it possible to offer pay-what-you-can tickets to our performances.
Thank you for supporting our mission of making handbells accessible for all!
Add a donation for Ring Out
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!