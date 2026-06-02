Ringers For Rite Care

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Starting bid
Club Fitting session with a fitting specialist at Golf Galaxy
Starting bid
6 Personal lessons for players at every level, led by Golf Galaxy expert team of PGA and LPGA Professionals and Associates. Retail Value $399
Starting bid
60 Minute Trackman Golf Simulator Rental - Get real-time data on key metrics like ball speed, launch angle and spin rate, all while practicing on virtual courses or custom scenarios. Perfect your swing with instant feedback and realistic conditions for more efficient, engaging practice. Retail Value $49.99
Starting bid
4 Bedroom, 3 bath "H Style" cottage in the west end of Holden Beach. Enjoy the peace of off-season beauty October 2026 - April 2027.
https://www.proactivevacations.com/vacation-rental/Captain-Hook-Sails-861-OBW-West-End/
Starting bid
4 Bedroom, 3 bath "H Style" cottage in the west end of Holden Beach. Enjoy the peace of off-season beauty October 2026 - April 2027.
https://www.proactivevacations.com/vacation-rental/Captain-Hook-Sails-861-OBW-West-End/
Starting bid
Stay & Play Package Details:
Here are some links to additional information to help you get an idea of what Dormie Network and each club have to offer. I’m happy to answer any questions the recipient may have when they are booking, but these might be helpful leading up to your event date and promoting the auction item.
Starting bid
Comemorative Decanter and two glasses celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the Winston Salem Scottish Rite
Starting bid
Comemorative Decanter and two glasses celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the Winston Salem Scottish Rite
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