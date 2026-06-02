Hosted by

Winston Salem Scottish Rite

About this event

Sales closed

Ringers For Rite Care

Pick-up location

4537 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104, USA

Free Club Fitting at Golf Galaxy item
Free Club Fitting at Golf Galaxy
$25

Starting bid

Club Fitting session with a fitting specialist at Golf Galaxy

6 Lesson Package at Golf Galaxy item
6 Lesson Package at Golf Galaxy
$200

Starting bid

6 Personal lessons for players at every level, led by Golf Galaxy expert team of PGA and LPGA Professionals and Associates. Retail Value $399

60 Minute Trackman Simulator Rental at Golf Galaxy item
60 Minute Trackman Simulator Rental at Golf Galaxy
$25

Starting bid

60 Minute Trackman Golf Simulator Rental - Get real-time data on key metrics like ball speed, launch angle and spin rate, all while practicing on virtual courses or custom scenarios. Perfect your swing with instant feedback and realistic conditions for more efficient, engaging practice. Retail Value $49.99

3 Nights at Oceanfront Home in Holden Beach item
3 Nights at Oceanfront Home in Holden Beach item
3 Nights at Oceanfront Home in Holden Beach
$500

Starting bid

4 Bedroom, 3 bath "H Style" cottage in the west end of Holden Beach. Enjoy the peace of off-season beauty October 2026 - April 2027.


https://www.proactivevacations.com/vacation-rental/Captain-Hook-Sails-861-OBW-West-End/

7 Nights at Oceanfront Home in Holden Beach (Copy) item
7 Nights at Oceanfront Home in Holden Beach (Copy) item
7 Nights at Oceanfront Home in Holden Beach (Copy)
$1,500

Starting bid

4 Bedroom, 3 bath "H Style" cottage in the west end of Holden Beach. Enjoy the peace of off-season beauty October 2026 - April 2027.


https://www.proactivevacations.com/vacation-rental/Captain-Hook-Sails-861-OBW-West-End/

Dormie Network Stay-n-Play Package item
Dormie Network Stay-n-Play Package
$2,500

Starting bid

Stay & Play Package Details:

  • The retail value is $5,400.
  • Includes two days / one night, with two 18-hole rounds of golf, one on each day, and lodging for one night in a Dormie Cottage for four golfers. 
  • The recipient can choose from any five Dormie Network properties (Dormie Club and Graybull are excluded from Stay & Play packages) and will have 12 months from the date of the golf event to utilize their certificate. Expired certificates will not be honored.
  • The recipient will be responsible for all travel, food and beverage, and any associated caddie fees required by the club they choose to attend.
  • The recipient can make reservations within 180 days of their planned trip dates. Reservations can be made with your Dormie Representative.
  • Outside alcohol is STRICTLY forbidden on any Dormie Network property. Those failing to comply will be charged and potentially asked to leave the Dormie Network property.
  • A $250 per night deposit is required to secure lodging and will be applied to the guest account for use while on the property. 
  • A 30-day cancellation policy applies for all Stay & Play guests. If the reservation is canceled within 15-30 days of the reservation date, the deposit will be subject to forfeiture. If canceling within 14 days of the reservation date, the deposit will not be refunded, and the Stay & Play certificate will be forfeited.


Here are some links to additional information to help you get an idea of what Dormie Network and each club have to offer. I’m happy to answer any questions the recipient may have when they are booking, but these might be helpful leading up to your event date and promoting the auction item.


Decanter Set item
Decanter Set item
Decanter Set
$49

Starting bid

Comemorative Decanter and two glasses celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the Winston Salem Scottish Rite

Decanter Set (Copy) item
Decanter Set (Copy) item
Decanter Set (Copy)
$49

Starting bid

Comemorative Decanter and two glasses celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the Winston Salem Scottish Rite

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