Ringers For Rite Care

Stay & Play Package Details:

The retail value is $5,400.

Includes two days / one night, with two 18-hole rounds of golf, one on each day, and lodging for one night in a Dormie Cottage for four golfers.

The recipient can choose from any five Dormie Network properties (Dormie Club and Graybull are excluded from Stay & Play packages) and will have 12 months from the date of the golf event to utilize their certificate. Expired certificates will not be honored.

The recipient will be responsible for all travel, food and beverage, and any associated caddie fees required by the club they choose to attend.

The recipient can make reservations within 180 days of their planned trip dates. Reservations can be made with your Dormie Representative.

Outside alcohol is STRICTLY forbidden on any Dormie Network property. Those failing to comply will be charged and potentially asked to leave the Dormie Network property.

A $250 per night deposit is required to secure lodging and will be applied to the guest account for use while on the property.