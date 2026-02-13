New Prague Ice Arena

Rink Dasher Board Advertising Program

Spectator Side Boards
$1,000

No expiration

Secure one of the highest-visibility advertising placements in the rink. Boards behind the nets are prominently featured during games, photos, and LiveBarn broadcasts, providing year-round exposure. After your selection, a campaign representative will contact you to review agreement term options, applicable setup fees, and artwork details to finalize your placement.


Player Bench Side Boards
$1,500

No expiration

This placement delivers constant brand visibility during games, practices, and team traffic. It’s an excellent opportunity to stay front-and-center within the arena environment. Once submitted, our team will reach out to discuss agreement length, setup costs, and next steps for design and installation.


Prime Position — Behind the Nets
$2,000

No expiration

Secure one of the highest-visibility advertising placements in the rink. Boards behind the nets are prominently featured during games, photos, and LiveBarn broadcasts, providing year-round exposure. After your selection, a campaign representative will contact you to review agreement term options, applicable setup fees, and artwork details to finalize your placement.


