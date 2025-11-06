Offered by
This is for renting the Redding Sports Complex Rink under SRHL. This purchase must be pre-approved by the SRHL board and there are no refunds for purchases not pre-approved.
Please note: an SRHL Board Member must be present for the duration of the rink rental and only players covered under SRHL insurance will be allowed on the rink during this rental period.
Email [email protected] for information.
If a player is not currently covered by league insurance (not registered for a league after 8/11/2025) and will be participating in lessons or another event already approved by the league, please select this option to be added to the insurance for this one time event.
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