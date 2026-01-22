Rio PTSA Poker Night 2026

Hosted by
~GOLD Sponsor you will receive (2) poker admission tickets, (4) drink tickets and $3,000 in extra chips each.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket
~Raffle Ticket
~BAR Sponsor you will receive (2) poker admission tickets, (4) drink tickets and $3,000 in extra chips each.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket
~Raffle Ticket
~SILVER Sponsor you will receive (1) poker admission ticket, (2) drink tickets and $2,000 in extra chips.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket
~Raffle Ticket
~BRONZE Sponsor you will receive (1) poker admission ticket, (2) drink tickets and $1,500 in extra chips.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket
$600 value- Table for 8 to play together! (8) poker admission tickets, and (16) drink tickets. Do you have a group of friends' who want to play together (you save $50).
1 poker admission ticket, and (2) drink tickets.
Wanna come to watch and hang out, but don't want to play? Here's your ticket...Includes (2) drink tickets.
Want extra chips, buy them ahead.
We'll have re-buys during the event.
Price will go up to $8 at the event, get your extra drink tickets now. We'll have Beer, Wine and Whisky drinks.
