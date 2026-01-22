Rio PTSA California Congress of Parents and Students, Inc

Hosted by

Rio PTSA California Congress of Parents and Students, Inc

About this event

Rio PTSA Poker Night 2026

5750 Grant Ave

Carmichael, CA 95608, USA

GOLD Sponsorship
$500

~GOLD Sponsor you will receive (2) poker admission tickets, (4) drink tickets and $3,000 in extra chips each.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket
~Raffle Ticket

BAR Sponsorship
$500

~BAR Sponsor you will receive (2) poker admission tickets, (4) drink tickets and $3,000 in extra chips each.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket
~Raffle Ticket

SILVER Sponsorship
$350

~SILVER Sponsor you will receive (1) poker admission ticket, (2) drink tickets and $2,000 in extra chips.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket
~Raffle Ticket

BRONZE Sponsorship
$250

~BRONZE Sponsor you will receive (1) poker admission ticket, (2) drink tickets and $1,500 in extra chips.
~Social media, newsletter, table recognition, and Dj honorable mention during event.
~A Rio Raiders blanket

Friends Table for 8
$550

$600 value- Table for 8 to play together! (8) poker admission tickets, and (16) drink tickets. Do you have a group of friends' who want to play together (you save $50).

Poker Player General Admission
$75

1 poker admission ticket, and (2) drink tickets.

Non-Poker Admission
$25

Wanna come to watch and hang out, but don't want to play? Here's your ticket...Includes (2) drink tickets.

Chip Add-On
$25

Want extra chips, buy them ahead.
We'll have re-buys during the event.

Early Bird Drink Tickets
$6

Price will go up to $8 at the event, get your extra drink tickets now. We'll have Beer, Wine and Whisky drinks.

Add a donation for Rio PTSA California Congress of Parents and Students, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!