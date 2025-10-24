Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

Riordan Rockets PTA Clothing & Toy Swap

5531 Monte Vista St

Highland Park, CA 90042, USA

Suggested Donation & Admission
$5

Per person suggested donation - your donation supports PTA events like the fall festival and back-to-school pool party, the garden program, teacher appreciation, and school beautification projects

Donate Admission to the Community
$5

Help us make this event free for those in our school community who need it. Cover the suggested donation for a member of our community

FREE Admission to the Swap
Free

We want all of our community to be included, regardless of ability to pay the suggested donation. Use this ticket if the donation would be a barrier to attendance.

