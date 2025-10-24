Riordan Rockets PTA Clothing & Toy Swap

Hosted by
About this event
Per person suggested donation - your donation supports PTA events like the fall festival and back-to-school pool party, the garden program, teacher appreciation, and school beautification projects
Help us make this event free for those in our school community who need it. Cover the suggested donation for a member of our community
We want all of our community to be included, regardless of ability to pay the suggested donation. Use this ticket if the donation would be a barrier to attendance.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!