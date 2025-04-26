RIOS Corp. Afterschool Programs Interest Form

Mondays 3:45pm-4:45pm
Child with adult.
Join our Family Yoga Program for a fun and relaxing way to bond with your loved ones! 🌟 This program is designed to promote mindfulness, physical activity, and family connection through engaging yoga sessions suitable for all skill levels. Come stretch, breathe, and grow together!
Mondays 3:45pm-4:45pm
Child with adult.
Join our Family Yoga Program for a fun and relaxing way to bond with your loved ones! 🌟 This program is designed to promote mindfulness, physical activity, and family connection through engaging yoga sessions suitable for all skill levels. Come stretch, breathe, and grow together!
Book Club
free
Tuesdays 3:45pm-4:45pm
2nd - 5th grades recommended.
Join our Afterschool Book Club Program and spark a love for reading in a fun and engaging way! 📚✨ Students will explore captivating stories, participate in exciting discussions, and build essential literacy skills. Perfect for young readers eager to dive into new adventures!
Tuesdays 3:45pm-4:45pm
2nd - 5th grades recommended.
Join our Afterschool Book Club Program and spark a love for reading in a fun and engaging way! 📚✨ Students will explore captivating stories, participate in exciting discussions, and build essential literacy skills. Perfect for young readers eager to dive into new adventures!
Art & Crafts
free
Thursdays 3:45pm-4:45pm
5 years old and up.
Unleash your creativity in our Afterschool Arts and Crafts Program! 🎨✨ Students will explore a variety of fun and hands-on projects, developing artistic skills and self-expression while making new friends. Perfect for young creators looking to bring their imaginations to life!
Thursdays 3:45pm-4:45pm
5 years old and up.
Unleash your creativity in our Afterschool Arts and Crafts Program! 🎨✨ Students will explore a variety of fun and hands-on projects, developing artistic skills and self-expression while making new friends. Perfect for young creators looking to bring their imaginations to life!
Lego Club
free
Thursdays 3:45pm-4:45pm
5 years old and up.
Join our Afterschool LEGO Club and build, create, and imagine! 🧱✨ This program encourages teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity as students bring their ideas to life with LEGO bricks. Perfect for young builders ready to explore endless possibilities!
Thursdays 3:45pm-4:45pm
5 years old and up.
Join our Afterschool LEGO Club and build, create, and imagine! 🧱✨ This program encourages teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity as students bring their ideas to life with LEGO bricks. Perfect for young builders ready to explore endless possibilities!